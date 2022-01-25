Crusaders sink Portadown with last-gasp winner at Shamrock Park

The Ports, who have named Paul Doolin as interim manager until the end of the season after Matthew Tipton’s departure at the weekend, were left dejected when Kennedy popped up to slam home the winner in the dying embers of the match, finally breaking Portadown’s dogged resistance.

The Ports went into the break level after a goalless first half and appeared to be on course for a share of the points, but the night belonged to Kennedy and Crusaders following his dramatic winner.

Fellow basement strugglers Warrenpoint Town were condemned to another defeat as Larne claimed a 3-0 win at Milltown.

Crusaders' Ben Kennedy celebrates his goal against Portadown at Shamrock Park.

The visitors took the lead after David McDaid deflected John Herron’s shot into the net.

Larne then quickly doubled their advantage to make it two goals in two minutes when Lee Bonis scrambled the ball home from close range after a cross into the box from Ben Doherty.

In the second half, Larne wrapped up the points when midfielder John Herron headed Doherty’s free-kick home to seal a 3-0 victory.

Carrick Rangers clinched a 3-0 win over Ballymena United, with the hosts breaking the deadlock five minutes before the end of the first half through David Cushley, who fired home from Kyle Cherry’s corner.

After the break, Cushley scored his second from the penalty spot after Kym Nelson handled the ball in the area.

Carrick then put the outcome beyond doubt when Ewan Kelly netted a third for the home side after picking up Cherry’s pass and lashing home.

Glenavon fought back to secure a 3-1 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park.

The Lurgan Blues spurned a number of opportunities in the first half and were made to pay when Rhyss Campbell connected with Ben Gallagher’s cross to make it 1-0.

However, Peter Campbell started the second-half fightback when he made it 1-1 with a fine free-kick, and minutes later the hosts took the lead when Mark Haughey headed Jack O’Mahony’s free-kick past Declan Dunne.

With two minutes remaining, Conor McCloskey added a third to capture the points.

