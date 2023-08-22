The 32-year-old made the comments after being impressed with the recruitment made by Stuart King during the summer transfer window as a host of experienced players have joined the ranks at the Amber Army.

However, Lecky knows that the east Antrim side will be a wounded animal after losing heavily at Cliftonville on Saturday after previously taking the scalp of Coleraine.

The Irish Cup holders weren’t in action last weekend as the effects of Storm Betty meant the game at Glentoran was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Adam Lecky (left) will be hoping Crusaders maintain their strong start to the season as they face Carrick Rangers this evening

"We were geared up for the big game against the Glens but obviously it was postponed,” he said.

"Obviously we were disappointed that the fixture wasn’t played but you move on quickly and you get three points if you win, no matter who you play.

“Carrick have added a lot of experienced members to their squad and I think they are the so-called bottom six club with the best chance of breaking into the top six.

"They beat Coleraine so we know they can be dangerous on their day. We will probably have to match them physically and then take things from there.

"I’m sure Stuart and his players will be disappointed by the defeat to Cliftonville and it’s nearly worse playing against a team who have just lost as they’ll feel they have a point to prove.

"It’s important we are ready for all that and just concentrate on ourselves.”

Crusaders have carried on their momentum from last season’s Cup win into the 2023/24 campaign as they have already won the Charity Shield, as well as going through a round in the Europa Conference League.

Lecky believes the summer recruitment has helped with that along with having several members of the squad weighing in with goals.

He added: “We were on a great run heading into the Irish Cup final and obviously we had a great end to the season by retaining the trophy.

"We brought in a good amount of players in the summer and our squad depth is brilliant.

“The European campaign helped us all to click as a team, but to be honest, a few of the guys have been here for three or four years now and we know each other’s strengths.

"We made a good start to the Premiership by winning against Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts, so it’s great to have maximum points on the board.

"Of course, I feel pressure when leading the line but I wouldn’t describe myself as a natural goal scorer.

"I feel like my hold up play allows me to bring others into the game but I’m feeling confident and things come to you easier when you’re in that form.

"I’m fortunate in a sense that if I don’t score, that we have a lot of players in our team who can weigh in with goals like Ben Kennedy, Paul Heatley, Ross Clarke and Philip Lowry.