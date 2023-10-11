​Daniel Ballard believes the prospect of playing at Euro 2028 can be a motivating factor for Northern Ireland over the coming years.

With UEFA awarding the tournament to the UK and Ireland, games are due to be staged in Belfast once Casement Park has been redeveloped.

Although qualification is not guaranteed, with all five host nations expected to go through a qualifying campaign, UEFA is understood to be reserving two host nation places for any of the teamswhich do not make it on merit, significantly boosting Northern Ireland’s chances of featuring.

“I think that makes these games coming up now even more important,” said Sunderland defender Ballard.

Northern Ireland's Daniel Ballard during a Press call ahead of the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying double header against San Marino and Slovenia.

“We have that goal and incentive to look forward to…I’m hoping we’ll have a strong team and a winning team by then.”

Ballard, 24, was a youngster watching at home during Euro 2016, Northern Ireland’s first appearance at a major finals in 30 years, but now has a realistic prospect of experiencing it first hand.

He said: “I watched all the games, it was amazing. I never thought I’d have that opportunity. To have it now dangling there is something to really look forward to.”

Unfortunately for Ballard and his team-mates, any notion of playing at Euro 2024 is long gone amid a horrible run of injuries to Michael O’Neill’s squad, and they go into a home qualifying double-header against San Marino and Slovenia looking to reset the narrative after five straight defeats.

Ballard comes into camp in strong form with Sunderland, scoring in two of his last six games.

And with Craig Cathcart having announced his surprise retirement last month, Ballard said it is time for him to step up on the international stage.

“Craig has been brilliant for many years, he has helped me a lot and I enjoyed playing next to him,” he said.

“He has now made his decision so there is the space for other players to step up and carry on where he left off really…It’s a shame he has retired but someone has to step up now and I want to be that person.”