Danny Rohl feels Rangers are getting fans back onside after successive victories
The Ibrox club have spent much of this season in a state of turmoil after a disastrous start under previous boss Russell Martin.
But Rohl senses some harmony breaking out after Danilo’s fifth-minute goal followed by a late penalty save by Jack Butland sent the travelling fans home happy.
It was the first time Gers have enjoyed consecutive wins since May and their first away clean sheet in any competition since last December.
“What I really liked was at the end of the game, our supporters and players come closer,” said the German, who has now overseen league wins over Kilmarnock and Hibs since losing his first match away to Brann last Thursday.
“They recognise what we’re doing and I think this is a great spirit to feel this after one week.
“Maybe one week ago we were a little bit far away from each other but now we come closer and this is great to see.
“It’s crucial, if you look back two weeks ago it was maybe a tough place but since I’m here I feel so much support in my direction.
“It’s fantastic and today it is important to give my players these two minutes (with the supporters at the end) because they deserved it.
“They put everything on the pitch. I helped them, we helped them as a group, but the players did the job.
“They put a lot of effort in, to come to a team that was unbeaten in 16 games at home and to get an away clean sheet for the first time in almost one year.
“I’m really proud of the team because we had to suffer in some moments and I think it’s very important to develop this resilience as a group.”
Hibs boss David Gray was gutted to see his side end up with nothing after Jamie McGrath’s 87th-minute spot-kick was saved.
“The penalty is obviously a huge moment,” he said. “But people miss penalties, I wouldn’t blame someone for missing a penalty.
“I don’t think there was a lot in the game. We were the masters of our own downfall really.
“We gave away a poor goal at the start and from then on our quality probably wasn’t where it needed to be.
“But we had the best couple of chances in the game and restricted Rangers to very few, if anything actually, so I feel like it’s a real opportunity missed.”
Asked about his bold call to substitute right-wing-back Chris Cadden after just 23 minutes, Gray added: “He was on a yellow card and the way Rangers were playing, they were obviously down that side a lot.
“Being a defender myself, it’s not a nice position to be in when you’re playing against pace and you need to be able to go tight and you’re one mistake away from costing your team, to going down to 10 men, so it was just a tactical decision.”