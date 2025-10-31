Rangers manager Danny Rohl is set to take charge of his first Old Firm derby

Rangers head coach Danny Rohl tipped his hat to Martin O’Neill’s longevity in football as he prepared to face the 73-year-old interim Celtic boss in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Brendan Rodgers sensationally resigned as manager of the Parkhead club on Monday, former Hoops boss O’Neill and ex-Parkhead player Shaun Maloney were appointed as the temporary management team and they took charge for the 4-0 home William Hill Premiership win over Falkirk on Wednesday night.

Rohl, 36, has enjoyed back-to-back league wins over Kilmarnock and Hibernian, after losing 3-0 away to Brann in the Europa League in his first game in charge following his recent appointment as Russell Martin’s successor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss has to find a way at Hampden Park in his first Old Firm game to outwit the vastly experienced O’Neill, who won 16 and drew three of 27 Glasgow derbies in his successful first spell in charge at Celtic between 2000 and 2005.

“I feel a big respect for such a coaching career,” said Rohl, who will be without suspended midfielder Connor Barron.

“I think it is always great as a manager when you work so long in this business and you are successful.

“I am just at the beginning of my career. I have a lot of work to do to come to this point but the good thing is we start at 0-0, different generations and let’s see what we can bring with our teams in this game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am very excited. I have had some experience but I expect a big, big one on Sunday. To be part of such a game, it’s all or nothing. You win, you go into the final, you lose, you’re out. I think everything is on for a great, great game.”

The former Bayern Munich assistant has first hand experience of derby games to draw upon.

He said: “I can remember when Hansi Flick took over (Bayern), our second game was at home against Dortmund.

“We won 4-0. It is always a booster if you win such a game.

“As well, in the Championship in the Steel derby, I was also part there. I know what it means for the fans. This is more than just a game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rohl revealed how his side were again boosted by the hard-fought 1-0 win over Hibs at Easter Road on Wednesday night.

He said: “A win would be a big result and we could cap a great week with three wins in a row, I think it would be fantastic.

“And, of course, you feel it today as well in a meeting room. You feel it on the pitch and a dressing room. At the moment, the positive energy is really big, the belief is there.