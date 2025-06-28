Darragh McBrien (left) has completed a move back to Dungannon Swifts

Darragh McBrien has completed a move back to Dungannon Swifts and is eager to make up for lost time after a two-year spell at Linfield.

The winger has re-joined the Irish Cup holders after his contract wasn’t renewed at Windsor Park at the end of last season.

Known for his blistering pace, McBrien was a shining light for the Swifts during his first spell and that alerted the attentions of Linfield, who signed him on a two-year deal in August 2023.

However, a combination of injuries and the form of others in the Linfield squad meant the Co. Fermanagh native didn’t get as much game as he would’ve liked during his tenure under David Healy.

The product of the Ballinamallard Academy, McBrien leaves Windsor Park after winning the Sports Direct Premiership and BetMcLean Cup.

Speaking to Dungannon Swifts’ social media platforms, McBrien outlined his intentions of getting back to full fitness and form at a place he knows well.

"I'm delighted to be here,” he stated.

"I had an injury towards the back end of last season, so I wanted to come and get a bit of training before I signed anywhere.

"I spoke to Rodney (McAree) about coming in and getting some training before potentially training, so I got through a few weeks of training and I've had a few positive talks with him.

"I'm just delighted to get it over the line.

"I definitely learned a lot at Linfield; it was a great experience and they have a great changing room.

"Obviously the football side of things was disappointing with the game time I got...but I'm looking to come here, get games and show everyone the level I'm capable of getting to.”

So what lured the former GAA star back to the Swifts?

He replied: "I had a lot of good memories from the last time I was here.

"It's a great family-orientated club, there's a good pitch and how the manager wants to play is really good.