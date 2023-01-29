Adeyemo was previously on the books of Peterhead and Cove Rangers but will now play Irish League football for the season.

Newry boss Darren Mullen revealed that the striker’s capture was simply by chance but that the 27-year-old has all the attributes to be a success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes in a transfer window you get a surprise signing that wasn’t on our radar and this is one of those,” he told Newry City’s website. "I had been in touch with Ola over the past few weeks about coming down to get a look at each other and it was evident straight away that he could add something different for us.

Newry City manager Darren Mullen pictured with new signing Olajuwon Adeyemo. Pic: Newry City

“He’s quick, strong and has a good eye for goal. He has had plenty of experience but just wants somewhere to settle and enjoy playing his football again.

“Hopefully, he can do that with us and can make an impact for the rest of the season.”

Adeyemo commented: “I am very happy to join the club.

"I’m looking forward to getting out on the pitch and getting some minutes under my belt and enjoying my football again.

"From talking to Darren and looking at the fixtures list I know we have some big games coming up so I hope to contribute and help the team the best I can.”