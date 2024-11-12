Newry City boss Darren Mullen says a "severe" injury and suspension list means members of the club's U20 squad will be given a chance to shine in tonight's Mid-Ulster Cup semi-final against Loughgall.

The two clubs meet at the Newry Showgrounds for a spot in the decider, with Dungannon Swifts or Glenavon awaiting the winner as the other semi-final takes place on Tuesday, November 19.

Mullen, who recently returned to the Newry dugout, is expected to be without the likes of Seanna Foster, Georgie Poynton, Fra McCaffrey, Donal Scullion, Ryan McGivern, Alex O'Brien and Steven Ball through injury, whilst Noel Healy and Lorcan Forde are suspended.

On the injury front, Mullen told Newry City's social media platforms: "This is all part of it but this is severe at the minute, it really is.

"You've bare bones and then below that is where we're at the minute.

"Even now we brought in three of the younger lads from the U20s who hadn't even trained with us to fill the bench and we have another three out from tonight who won't play on Tuesday.

"The team on Tuesday will be through necessity. I always intended to give some of the lads a run-out but now we have to."

Despite being down on numbers in terms of first-team players, Mullen said the fixture will provide opportunities for several younger stars to stake a claim and gain senior experience.

"Some of the lads who have been playing well for the U20s have been sent up to me and now we have a chance to use them,” he added.

"It's the perfect opportunity because there's no pressure on them, there's pressure on Loughgall as the Premiership team and it's only through this if we find out if they're good enough.

"The club needs a steady flow of local lads coming in to play for the club and it has to happen.

"They have to use the experience. Should they play on Tuesday night and make mistakes, they will learn from those mistakes or whatever it might be.

"They certainly won't get any grief for going and trying on Tuesday night.

"It's not the most important game of the season but it becomes the most important game when you're on the sideline."