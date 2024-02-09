All Sections
Northern Ireland’s senior men’s team will begin their fourth UEFA Nations League campaign at home to Luxembourg in September.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:23 GMT
Matchday one will see Northern Ireland take on the top seeds in the group at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Thursday, September 5 before jetting off to face second seeds Bulgaria away on Sunday, September 8.

The third match for the third seeds in the fourth edition of the Nations League is against Belarus away on Saturday, October 12, followed by a home encounter against Bulgaria on Tuesday, October 15.

Matchday five will see Northern Ireland take on Belarus in Belfast on Friday, November 15 before they face Luxembourg for a second time, away on Monday, November 18.

Northern Ireland will face Luxembourg, Belarus and Bulgaria in Group C3 of the Nations League tournament

Northern Ireland are due to play four friendlies – two in March (both away, against Romania and Scotland) and two in June (opposition TBC) – before their Nations League campaign begins in September.

The winners of the four groups in League C will be automatically promoted to League B in the next edition of the competition. And the third-ranked teams of League B and the runners-up of League C will have to play a home-and-away promotion/relegation play-off.

There will also be play-offs between the two best-ranked fourth-placed teams from League C and the two runners-up from League D. The two lowest-ranked fourth-placed teams in League C, meanwhile, will be relegated to League D.

Fixture list in full (away venues not stated):

Thursday, September 5 (KO 7:45pm)

Northern Ireland v Luxembourg

Sunday, September 8 (KO 5pm)

Bulgaria v Northern Ireland

Saturday, October 12 (KO 7:45pm)

Belarus v Northern Ireland

Tuesday, October 15 (KO 7:45pm)

Northern Ireland v Bulgaria

Friday, November 15 (KO 7:45pm)

Northern Ireland v Belarus

Monday, November 18 (KO 7:45pm)

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland

