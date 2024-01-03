David Graham said he was ‘disappointed’ to leave his role as Linfield General Manager after a decision by the club’s board to implement a restructure.

Linfield said the decision was made to ‘meet future challenges and this will involve the removal of the role of General Manager’.

The club confirmed that several new roles will be created, including a Commercia Manager and a General Secretary.

In a statement on the club’s website, Graham said: “It is disappointing to leave Linfield but I understand that the Board have decided that a restructure is best for the club at this time.

David Graham is leaving his role as Linfield General Manager as part of a restructuring process at the club

“I want to acknowledge in particular Roy McGivern, David Healy, Stephen Dickson and Willie McKeown who have all been a tremendous source of support, advice and encouragement throughout the last year.

"I wish the club and team every success for the rest of the season and look forward to returning to Windsor Park as a supporter.”

Linfield Chairman, Roy McGivern, said the decision to remove Graham as General Manager was ‘based purely on business requirements’.

“It is very unfortunate that we are losing David who has been a huge asset to Linfield,” he said.

“This decision is based purely on business requirements at this time, a decision which David fully understands.

“He has greatly increased our sponsorship revenue, raised attendances and led on a very successful launch of Macron whilst increasing our brand awareness.

“Nevertheless, the Board of Linfield feel that a restructuring is needed to meet our current and future business needs.

“I know that David built up strong relationships with our network of supporters clubs and individual supporters who I am sure will all wish him well for the future.

“We know that David will remain a supporter of the club and he will always be welcome at Windsor Park.”

Club President, Peter Lunn also acknowledged Graham’s contribution to Linfield.

“David has worked tirelessly over the last year to build on the foundation left by his predecessor,” he said. “We acknowledge his commitment to the role and his passion for Linfield Football Club.

“We have, after much deliberation, decided that we must look at restructuring the business to meet future administrative and commercial challenges and to ensure long term sustainability.