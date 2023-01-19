Former Rangers media chief and DUP Councillor Graham was announced as the new GM on Monday with Fenlon departing for League of Ireland outfit Bohemians.

Graham will start at the Windsor Park-based club later this month but has already set out some of his goals, which includes the aim of seeing a current or former Blues player in every Northern Ireland international squad, following in the footsteps of the likes of Shayne Lavery and Trai Hume.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also praised the impact Fenlon has had over the past four years at Linfield – a period which has resulted in David Healy’s men winning four consecutive league titles.

New Linfield general manager David Graham pictured at a press conference on Thursday.

"Pat has done a tremendous job and it's testament to him as a person and professional that everyone I speak to about Pat speaks so highly of him,” Graham said on Linfield’s social media channels.

"Pat set a really high bar. When you come to a club who have won four championships in a row, five of the last six and were a kick of a ball away from European football, that's a massive challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're in a really good position but you have to move forward just to stand still. We have to be the best version of ourselves every day, sitting down on a Monday and asking what can we do this week to make Linfield better?

"Pat has done a tremendous job bringing the club through from part-time to full-time and to be able to maintain our success is a testament to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We focus as fans on how the men’s first team is doing, but when you see how much we've improved on the ladies team, how strong our academy is, we now have an expectation that there's a Blueman or former Blueman in every senior Northern Ireland squad with Trai and Shayne.

"Our player training model has come into fruition through the great work of Willie McKeown, the manager and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad