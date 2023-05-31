Scott joined Wolves from Linfield in 2019 and played for the Wanderers at U23 and U18 level, as well as enjoying a loan spell at St Patrick’s Athletic last season.

However, the full-back has decided to return home to his native Northern Ireland and has been quickly snapped up by the Blues who go in search of recapturing their Gibson Cup crown.

Speaking to Linfield’s official website, boss David Healy acknowledged Scott’s experience despite only being 20-years-old.

He said: "I'm delighted to advise our supporters that we've reached agreement with Jack Scott for him to join us on the opening of the transfer window in just over a week's time.

"Jack is a 20-year-old defender who will join us on a 2-year contact from Wolves, subject to the completion of the normal international clearance formalities.

"Jack was with our Academy, prior to a move to Wolves several years ago and he also spent last year on loan at St Patrick's Athletic in Dublin.

"Jack is a young player who I know well from his under age international playing career and I really believe his signing will strengthen our squad.

"He will settle in to our squad very easily and I know he's looking forward to joining up with the rest of the players at the start of pre-season training.

"Although young and with lots of potential, he is quite experienced, having played in England and in the league down south, as well as at under 21 international level.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and welcoming him to the squad and no doubt, our supporters will also make him feel at home at the club.

"I want to thank our board for their backing with this signing that I've been keen to bring about for some time and I'm particularly grateful to Willie McKeown for his attention to detail in bringing this signing to the desired positive outcome."