The Blues were made to work for the success at Stangmore Park as Chris McKee opened the scoring on 42 minutes but that lead was quickly extinguished as Kealan Dillon arrowed an unstoppable free kick into the net on the stroke of half-time.

However, Healy's troops would find themselves 3-1 up with seven minutes remaining as Joel Cooper took two bites of the cherry before finding the back of the net, with Kirk Millar adding a delightful third with a well-taken finish inside the box.

The Swifts threatened another incredible comeback as Ben Gallagher stroked home in stoppage time but Linfield held firm to secure the win despite seeing Daniel Finlayson sent off for a second bookable offence.

Linfield winger Kirk Millar celebrates after netting in the 3-2 success against Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park

"We discussed with the players this week that the main objective was to come down and get the three points," Healy said.

"We've done that. It's always nice to play a bit better and keep clean sheets but it's the first game of the season.

"The games that you play in Europe prepare you physically but the Irish League is a completely different beast whether you play against Dungannon or Larne or Glentoran.

"We had our work cut out at times. Dungannon had an edge to them coming off the back of an incredible result on Monday night.

"We warned the players that they would be full of belief and energy as it was Rodney's first game back here.

"It was important that we found a way to win today and we did."

Cooper was the star of the show as he was involved in every single goal and Healy believes the ex-Oxford United ace has carried on momentum gained during pre-season.

He added: "Joel has been good in pre-season, he's got himself to the levels that we know.

"The good thing about players like him and some of the other attacking players is there is always more, they are nowhere near reaching their ceiling.

"You're always trying to get that bit more out of them, game by game Joel will hopefully prove his worth for Linfield."

The dismissal for Finlayson means the Scotsman misses the visit of Glenavon on Tuesday night and Healy believes there was "no malice" in the defender's attempt to win the ball.

"I thought it was a soft second yellow. There was no headbutt or elbow, it was an honest attempt to win the ball.

"Ben Gallagher to his credit was putting himself about today, he is more than capable of that.

"So I don't think there was any malice in it. It was two honest players going for the ball.