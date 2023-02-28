The pair were both substituted in the Blues' recent win against Carrick Rangers due to knee and stomach injuries respectively.

McDaid joined from Glentoran in the summer and has made 40 appearances this season, whilst McKay was making his first start after signing from Dundela in the January transfer window.

Speaking after his side's win against Coleraine on Saturday, Healy revealed that he hopes to see McKay released from hospital 'in the coming days', with McDaid ruled out 'for a long time'.

"Robbie is going to be out for a long time," he said after the 2-0 victory.

"Ryan is still in hospital. I've seen him a few times and been in close contact with his mum and dad.

"It's been a tough one, especially for the family and you almost feel responsible when you put a young kid in.

"Everything seems to be improving, hopefully we get some good news over the next couple of days and Ryan gets released.

"It is precautionary and he's being well looked after.

"I've a 17-year-old son myself and if someone is in hospital everything else in and around you stops and that's been the case.

"The sooner the better we get good news about Ryan it will be for everybody's benefit.

"He's certainly not going to play the rest of the season at the minute but he'll be well-managed and looked after by our medical team."

Linfield have picked up maximum points in the Danske Bank Premiership since losing to Glentoran in the 'Big Two' derby earlier this month.

With his side trailing leaders Larne by seven points, Healy knows his players have little room for error as they aim to retain the Gibson Cup.

"The Big Two game was a tough night personally on and off the pitch," he continued.

"As a die-hard Linfield fan it was a tough one to accept and stomach.

"You don't define yourself by winning one game or losing one game.

"Of course it hurts and is frustrating but we always try to produce a response.

"We've done that in the two home games we've had since.

"It's important now that we try to carry it on.

"We've three games until the split and five after it, we're probably going to need as close to maximum points as we can, certainly with the three games going into the split.

"Anything can happen in the split. Teams may take their eye off it as they prepare for Irish Cup semi-finals of European play-offs.

"It can be very different to pre-split games as some teams may not go as strong as they would normally do as they have these other games in their sights.

"There probably is a bit of a points difference now but it's not for me to say any team is out of the race.

"As it is it's extremely hard for ourselves but it was key we won against Coleraine to keep us ticking along.