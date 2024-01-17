Linfield boss David Healy insists he was "pleased" to watch his side reach the BetMcLean Cup final - even though he admits he might not display his true emotions.

The Blues will have a chance to defend their crown when they meet Portadown in the showpiece decider on Sunday, March 10.

Linfield secured their passage through to the final after a hard fought 2-1 win away at Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday night.

A brace from Kyle McClean - either side of Euan East's dismissal - helped Linfield edge out their opponents who scored through Joe Moore's effort with ten minutes remaining.

David Healy has guided his Linfield side to back-to-back BetMcLean Cup finals

However, the visitors saw the game out and Healy is already embracing the opportunity of getting his hands on more silverware as Linfield boss.

"A great win, hard fought and Cup semi-finals are all about progression," he told Linfield's YouTube channel.

"We made it hard for ourselves at times, I thought when we got the first goal we probably didn't capitalise on that and we backed off a little bit.

"We changed the shape a little bit at half-time and we then found ourselves on the receiving end of another red card in this competition.

"It was disappointing to see Euan getting sent-off but credit to the players because yet again we found a way like we did at Larne in the previous when things transpired against us.

"Ultimately, the first emotion is I'm so pleased even though sometimes I don't always show it and delighted to be in another final.

"It's another opportunity for us to lift silverware and we will look forward to the final."

East received a second booking for blocking Declan Dunne's kick out on 58 minutes - with Healy agreeing with the decision made by referee Steven Gregg to send the defender off.

"I'm not sure whether Euan was completely aware that he had picked up a yellow card previously in the game or it was just a heat-in-the-moment decision," he added.

"We say to the players that if the goalkeeper catches the ball, then you get in and around him to stop a quick get away.

"Euan had done that but unfortunately for him, it meant a second yellow and there's no complaints.