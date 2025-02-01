Linfield boss David Healy

David Healy said he was proud of his Linfield players despite going down to arch nemesis Glentoran in the sixth round of the Irish Cup.

All the action was saved for the second half at The Oval as Jordan Jenkins' low effort was cancelled out at the other end by Chris McKee to take the game into extra-time.

More drama would ensue thereafter as Joel Cooper was given a red card for lashing out at Johnny Russell.

Glentoran - who were unbeaten in all the cup competitions heading into the contest - then took the lead on 112 minutes as Finley Thorndike's rasping effort left Linfield stopper David Walsh rooted to the spot.

Linfield would end the match with nine men after Chris Shields was dismissed for two yellows, with Joe Thomson also sent-off in the same incident.

"I'm really disappointed for the players," Healy told Linfield's social media platforms.

"It has been a really tough week, I documented the other day in terms of the level of fixtures, the timing of fixtures and listen...it's not sour grapes.

"We put a lot into the game, Glentoran put us out and as disappointing as it is, I couldn't be prouder of the players tonight.

"It's hard to say when you lose a cup tie to your fiercest rivals but they put so much into this.

"We were square pegs in round holes a lot of the time and there were decisions which were very questionable, but again, we were on the wrong end of it."

Linfield's sole focus is now on regaining the Gibson Cup crown with Healy's men finding themselves 19 points clear at the summit.

On the challenge ahead, Healy stated: "We'll get a little bit of a break over the weekend.

"We'll be missing Joel and Shieldsy but we hope to have one or two back.

"Again looking at what we had tonight...probably one, two or three potentially short in and around but I don't want to sound disrespectful to the lads on the bench.

"Some of the players know that and some of the players who are playing know that.