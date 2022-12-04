Linfield's Robbie McDaid is joined by Liam McStavick to celebrate Linfield's third goal against Carrick Rangers on Saturday at Windsor Park.

The reigning Danske Bank Premiership champions got off to the best possible start with Eetu Vertainen scoring after only 93 seconds. When the big Finn struck again, just before the half-hour, the home fans sat back waiting on a goal avalanche – but it didn’t happen.

In fact, when Ben Tilney reduced the deficit with 10 minutes remaining – it was Rangers first shot at goal – the tension levels rose at the international venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took a goal deep into injury time from Robbie McDaid to settle the home fans’ nerves.

Linfield's Robbie McDaid scores Linfield's third goal in the 3-1 win over Carrick Rangers at Windsor Park on Saturday.

The win was crucial because it took Healy’s team up to joint second place in the league table.

“After scoring the early goals, our performance wasn’t of the standard required – we didn’t kill off the game,” said the former Northern Ireland international striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m always greedy. I wanted us to go on and win four or five, but it didn’t happen.

“I’m sure people were waiting on a goal feast, but you have to give Carrick credit. When teams go a couple of goals down early on at Windsor, there is a prospect of a heavy defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linfield manager David Healy.

“That didn’t happen, they stayed in the game, they remained organised – they kept us honest. There was a little spell in the second half when I though, could we do the unthinkable and drop a couple of points, having been in control of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes you’ve got to give the opposition a bit of credit.”

Having been written off earlier in the League campaign, the Blues are now beginning to bare their title teeth again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now up to second, it’s the highest we have been for a while,” Healy added.

“We are the only club in the country where you could be six or seven points clear, or five or six behind, but it’s the same sort of mood – there is always a crisis when you don’t win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve become accustomed to that – I’m well used to it as are a majority of the players.”

Carrick Rangers manager Stuart King reckoned his team deserved something from the game, based on their second half performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes when Linfield have you pinned down, which we were after the start we made, it can be difficult, but we showed great character,” beamed King.

“We’ve gone to the biggest club in Ireland, and we really put it up to them in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I admit the first half wasn’t good enough – we stood off them. We worked all week in getting tight to people, it didn’t happen, and we were a goal down in 90 seconds, I was fearing the worst.”

“I was really proud of my boys and disappointed we didn’t come away with a point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Shields, Callacher, Cooper (McStravick 71), McDaid, M Clarke, Finlayson, Devine (Palmer 64), Mulgrew (McKee 64), Vertainen.

Subs: Walsh, Newberry, McClean, Palmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe, Stewart, Ervin, Cushley (Surgenor 76), Mitchell (Kalla 52), McGuckin, Gawne (Gillen 69), Reece Glendinning, Tilney, Anderson (McKiernan 76).

Subs: Hogg, Kalla, Cherry, Buchanan-Roleston.

Advertisement Hide Ad