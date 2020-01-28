David Healy highlights ‘wonderful’ Andrew Mitchell as Linfield visit Larne

Linfield boss David Healy has singled out Andrew Mitchell for special praise as he prepares to face his former player’s current club tonight at Inver Park.

Mitchell made his debut for Larne in Saturday’s success over Glentoran - just days after finalising a switch from Linfield.

Healy’s defending Danske Bank Premiership championships hit the road bolstered by the 8-1 success over Glenavon.

“I’ve been on record on numerous times about the work Larne are doing,” said Healy. “They’ve just signed a wonderful player and person in Andrew Mitchell.

“Andrew will not only work to improve himself but lift others around him.

“Glenavon have caused us numerous problems in the past and, in my time at Linfield, to beat them, 1-0 or by that scoreline, always gives you that little bit of confidence in the dressing room.

“At the end of the day, it’s only three points.”

Larne officials have issued a ban following an incident against Glentoran.

“Larne Football Club can confirm that a person has been banned from Inver Park indefinitely, following an incident where a supporter entered the field of play during Saturday’s match against Glentoran,” confirmed a club statement on the official Larne website. “Entry to Inver Park for all fans is subject to conditions of behaviour, and when these are broken in such a serious manner we have a duty to act.

“Entering the field of play puts the safety of players, supporters and stewards at risk, is a criminal offence and as a club this will not be tolerated.

“We would like to thank those who dealt with the incident in such a swift and safe manner on Saturday evening.”