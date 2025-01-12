Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Striker Matthew Fitzpatrick signed a two-contract extension last week and celebrated by bagging his team’s third goal in the important League win over Carrick Rangers at Windsor Park on Saturday.

It may have taken David Healy’s men 49 minutes to break down a resolute Rangers defence, but once Joel Cooper provided the magic touch, the outcome was never in doubt.

Defender Euan East added a second five minutes later after a wonderful piece of vision from Cammy Ballantyne before Fitzpatrick superbly guided home a delicious trademark delivery from Kirk Millar.

It was an explosive 17-minute spell that simply blew away Carrick’s resistance.

Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrates with his Linfield team-mates after netting in the 3-0 success at home to Carrick Rangers

“Carrick came to frustrate us, which they did in the first half,” said Blues boss David Healy. “I could sense the frustration in the ground, but it’s not always possible scoring after 15 or 20 minutes.

“But Carrick have gone to Larne, Portadown and Glentoran and they have picked up points at all venues. They were not coming here to roll over and tickle my belly.

“They are very competitive and they are organised as you would expect from a Stephen Baxter team. They have a big spine to their team . . . McCullough, Crowe, Clucas, Gibson and, in Maciulaitis they have one of the best left sided players in the League.

“It took a bit to break them down, it was a brilliant goal from Joel. The important thing to follow it up with another and then another in quick succession, then the three points looked secure.”

Healy saluted the quality that Fitzpatrick brings to the team.

He added: “Kirk puts the ball into areas where the striker wants it. Fitzy knew what was required to get the ball over the line. He didn’t need to smash it; he actually cushioned it in to the net.

“He signed a two-year contract extension las week, which I was thrilled about. His work ethic and dedication has been second to none since he walked through the door 18 months ago. I was delighted for him.

“You know what you are going to get from Fitzy, his work rate is phenomenal and the goals are now coming as well.

“I was delighted with the three points against a well-structured, organised team.

“Regardless of where we are (in the table), it’s important to take care of our own business.

“Perhaps, we haven’t been overjoyed with some of the performances, but this is new team and it takes a little bit of time to adapt to playing at this club.

“We’ve had countless changes over the last two or three years. It’s now five clean sheets in a row, which is another big plus.”

Carrick boss Stephen Baxter admitted his team just couldn’t cope with the relentless second half pressure.

“Linfield put you under tremendous pressure and, with the quality in their team, they exploited us,” he said. “These things happen. This was high quality football at the top end of our game – against the team sitting at the top of our League by a fair margin.

“It was a full-time team moving the ball about with good quality. We did particularly well in the first half containing them and restricting them.

“But we couldn’t handle the movement and quality for the first goal by Cooper and the third goal, by Fitzpatrick, which was magnificent. So, I tip my hat to Linfield and say well done to them because they are a good side.