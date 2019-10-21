David Healy’s drive towards minor Linfield gains in search of major silverware

In pursuit of the game’s major prizes, Linfield boss David Healy is determined to identify and improve any minor flaws within his players’ performances.

Although happy to bank the points on Saturday, Healy also discussed the deficits on the way to success by the defending champions over last season’s Danske Bank Premiership runners-up.

Joel Cooper’s brace before the break ultimately handed the Blues another win towards closing the gap on the Danske Bank Premiership pace-setters.

The summer European adventure off the back of having guided Linfield to league glory in the last campaign has left Healy searching for every opportunity to gain ground lost on the current fixture list.

“All I want to do as a manager and coach is to get more out of each individual - that could be one per cent, 10, 15, 20 or more along the journey,” said Healy. “I’m pleased but I felt we had done enough to be comfortably out of sight.

“I don’t think Ballymena threatened us too much and we were the catalyst for our own downfall at times.

“We were sloppy in possession but cannot be too unhappy.

“Some of the stuff in the first half was very good, then we became a bit lacklustre in the second, possibly a bit tired.

“We were leading in a comfortable manner up until 10 or 15 minutes to go.

“There were other times when we should have scored, we were wasteful - not in terms of gilt-edged chances but during the build-up towards opportunities, so that was disappointing.

“Joel scored a couple of good goals and his all-round game was okay, but I’m always pushing Joel to be better and improve.

“He was wasteful at times in possession but it’s hard to be critical of someone who scores two goals.

“I always say to the players in the dressing room and those young players training around us, if I wasn’t as demanding in my expectations of them then we might as well loan out or sell players.

“We do not want to stop demanding more from good players - Jamie Mulgrew was sloppy in possession, I had a pop and he accepted it was right.

“We’ve got players who have been here for the full four years on the journey I’ve been on and I thought Mark Stafford was immense.

“He was stepping out and comfortable on the ball whereas three or four years ago he maybe would say he was just a ‘kick it and head it’ defender.

“He has made improvements.

“When I came in Mark maybe felt he was just a steady Irish League defender and not much left in him - maybe down to belief - but the percentage to improve was great.

“There was interest from other clubs but I spoke to Mark and told him I wanted him to be a part of things.

“All-in-all we got to be pleased at beating a side of Ballymena’s quality.”