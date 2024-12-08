David Healy believes there is more to come from his Linfield side after being named as the Manager of the Month for November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues chief secured the monthly award after his troops defeated Carrick Rangers, Ballymena United, Larne and Portadown, as they extended their lead at the top of the table.

Healy is now one of an elite group of managers who have won the monthly prize 20 or more times. He joins Stephen Baxter, David Jeffrey and Ronnie McFall in that exclusive club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst admitting his side can play better, Healy says there are other teams who are yet to hit top form.

Linfield boss David Healy collects his Manager of the Month trophy from NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke

"I certainly feel we still have more in us, I think we have a couple of more gears we can go up,” he added.

"It's an absolute testament to the players and staff we have that we have given ourselves to be top of the table at this stage because over the last few months it has been constant heartache after the games because of the injuries and everything else.

"Can we play better? Absolutely. Apart from maybe Dungannon and Portadown, who are in and around peak limits, I think the majority of the other teams are still to hit top gear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've never once said I've been unhappy with our play because again I've been understanding of the situation we've found ourselves in.

"As a club and a squad we've been depleted at times, but I'm more than happy. There will be people who aren't happy and of course there has maybe been the odd performance which wasn't pleasing.

"But I don't think we've ever had our best squad all available to us at any stage so far this season. We look forward to the day and the game we can actually do that.”

Larne, who have won back-to-back Gibson Cup triumphs, have saw a recent change in the dugout as Nathan Rooney was selected as Tiernan Lynch’s successor at Inver Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The east Antrim side are currently playing catch-up in terms of Premiership fixtures due to their involvement in European football, and Healy is fully expecting Rooney’s men to be involved in the title race.

"Larne, when they win their four games (in hand), the points advantage will be only four,” he added.

"I don't look at it and think we're flying high or running away with it, we're absolutely not.

"The new manager goes in at Larne, gets the big squad that they have invested hugely in over the last number of months so they should be coming with the white sails sailing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't know Nathan, I've read and listened to some of the stuff about him coming in.

"It's an interesting choice. He seems like a coach who's been in and around the place for a good number of years.

"He has experienced different levels – youth, European football – and he's now coming in to test himself in the Irish League.