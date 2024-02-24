Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Windsor Park side are now four points behind leaders Larne after their win at home to Glentoran last night, with United hoping to stave off the threat of relegation as bottom-placed Newry City remain five points behind the Sky Blues in a bid to avoid the drop.

Ervin, who spent nine-and-a-half seasons at the Blues during his playing career, believes recent criticism of Healy has been unjustified after Linfield recently went three games without a win in the Premiership prior to Tuesday night’s win at Cliftonville.

He said: "I love David Healy, I think what he's done at that football club has been nothing short of exceptional.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin takes his side to Windsor Park this afternoon

"I feel the criticism he gets is very unjustified.

"This is not my opinion but how often have we heard over the years 'that's not a good Linfield team', but yet they keep winning leagues and cups.

"It takes a special person to go and play for that football club because the mindset of the players is different to anywhere else.

"I've spoken to a lot of players who left other clubs to go to the Blues and they said the pressure is totally different, so it takes a special character to go and play for that football club.

"People can go on until they're blue in the face about lack of signings or anything else, but David Healy knows what he's doing.

"He doesn't win the league championship as often as he does if he doesn't know what he's doing.

"It's been a blip but they will bounce back as they always do."

However, Ervin stressed his loyalties are firmly with Ballymena as they bid to put further breathing space between them and Newry.

Despite not beating Linfield in nearly two decades at Windsor Park in the top flight, Ervin has full faith that his squad can get a result.

"We won't be doing them any favours, my full focus is on Ballymena United,” he added.

"People were texting me last Saturday morning hoping we would do something against Larne, but my reply was we need to do it for ourselves before we do it for anyone else.

"My focus now as a manager is the same as it was as a player.

"When I played against Linfield people were calling me all sorts because I was getting stuck in when they maybe thought being an ex-player I would go there and roll over.

"That's not in my character or nature. I didn't do it as a player so I certainly won't be doing it as a manager.

"I've a job to do here at Ballymena and it's up to me to get the best out of the players I've got and get points on the board, and I'll be looking to do that on Saturday.

"I don't care how you're playing, going to Windsor Park is probably the most difficult and daunting task for anybody.

"I think the last time Ballymena won there in the league was 2004/05 when Dom Melly scored.

"It's going to be difficult, but do I believe we can go and get something? Of course I do.