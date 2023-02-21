The star striker missed Friday night's defeat to Glentoran at The Showgrounds as Rodney McAree's men came from behind to win 3-1 on Warden Street.

The Sky Blues were also without Sean O'Neill through injury, whilst defender Douglas Wilson was absent through suspension.

Despite acknowledging the trio’s importance to the team, Jeffrey reinforced that those absences provided an opportunity for others to stake their claims.

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey

"We had to do some trimming and restructuring so our squad is that little bit smaller," he stated. "Douglas Wilson was missing through suspension and David McDaid missed out due to injury as well.

"Sean O'Neill was also missing on Friday night, but Jordan came in and was excellent.

"I regard them as two number ones rather than a one and two.

"Obviously when you don't have Douglas and David, who have been playing so well, it does make the task that bit harder but it gives opportunity to others, and the players who went out made us proud.

"We'll wait and see over the weekend about David, and review things on Monday."

Jeffrey described the goals his side conceded against Glentoran as 'untidy' and knows they will have to be tighter defensively as the league leaders roll into town this evening.

"I thought we did particularly well in the first half, deservedly went ahead and were very unfortunate not to come in at least a goal to the good," he continued. "When you look at their goal it comes off Ross Redman, and on another day it goes anywhere else, but look who it drops to.

"The story of the second half is that five minutes kills us.

"Glentoran didn't cut us open. Our shape and formation was very good, the players were extremely disciplined, they carried out the instructions to the letter, but it was things over which you have no control which undid us. The players didn't let their heads go down, absolutely not."

The Sky Blues currently occupy seventh spot in the Premiership table. Despite securing a date in the quarter-final of the Irish Cup, there have been reports of discontent at the Ballymena Showgrounds over recent results but Jeffrey has issued a rallying call for support.

"We understand criticism and when people are unhappy, but by and large the supporters have been very, very good," he reflected. "You're always going to get those who say lots of things on social media, but there was encouragement on Friday night.

"Even at the end there was a large number applauding the players off because they saw honest endeavour, commitment and hard work. Our home run has been good this year, but this little run of games is going to be a challenge.