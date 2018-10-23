DAVID JEFFREY: ‘The players know they have to capitalise when on top’

David Jeffrey’s level of frustration following the weekend home draw was left measured by the realisation that performance level does not always translate into points.

Ballymena United grabbed the upper hand on home soil inside the first two minutes and proceeded to dominate possession without the end product required to secure victory over the Danske Bank Premiership’s bottom side.

An equaliser for the Swifts proved the final goal of the afternoon, handing Ballymena a single point heading into tonight’s (Tuesday’s) Toals County Antrim Shield quarter-final home clash with Ballyclare Comrades. Another home date on Saturday presents United a league test with defending champions Crusaders.

“We’ve now Ballyclare Comrades in the County Antrim Shield on Tuesday then a league game with Crusaders but first must exorcise the Dungannon draw,” said Jeffrey. “The players are frustrated after that missed opportunity given the chances.

“We went to Warrenpoint Town earlier in the season and scored six but that was a day when we scored every time we went forward.

“We scored five against Harland and Wolff Welders last Tuesday night with some scintillating stuff.

“I’ve said to the players we will not play as well this season but get victories.

“But the players know they have to capitalise when on top.

“People will look at our league position and Dungannon’s and draw the wrong conclusion, there is not an easy game anywhere.

“We cannot fault the effort and commitment but the reality is we should be taking three points from the chances created.

“You look at other results and that compounds your disappointment.”

Kick-off tonight at The Showgrounds will be 7.45, with a 3 o’clock starting time on Saturday against Crusaders.