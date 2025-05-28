Everton manager David Moyes believes solidarity across the city is what makes Liverpool a “special” place.

The Toffees boss, who famously coined the phrase The People’s Club when he took over in his first spell at Goodison Park in 2002, has praised the way the community supported each other in the wake of the horrific events of Liverpool’s victory parade on Monday.

Police have been given extra time to question a 53-year-old white, British man from West Derby, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs, after dozens of people were injured by a car on Water Street in the city centre, close to the end of the route.

“One of the things that makes this city special is the solidarity between the people, who always come together in times of hardship,” said Moyes in a statement posted on the club’s social media.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (left) and Everton boss David Moyes at Anfield. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

The 62-year-old Scot, who passed on the best wishes of him and his staff to those affected and praised the emergency services, added: “We always stand together in the most difficult times.”

Both clubs’ supporters have a shared history of supporting each other, most notably surrounding the 1989 Hillsborough disaster which killed 97 Liverpool fans.

Moyes’ Liverpool counterpart Arne Slot had offered a similar sentiment in his acceptance of the League Managers Association’s manager of the year award.

The Dutchman did not attend the event in London “out of solidarity with all affected” and wrote a letter explaining his thinking.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the wider football community, including the LMA itself, the Premier League and many clubs who will be represented, for the support we have received over the last 24 hours,” he said.

“Football is and always should be a game built on rivalry, but it is also a great source of comradeship, especially at times like this.”

Former Liverpool striker Craig Bellamy, a self-confessed Reds fan, said he was still trying to come to terms with what had happened.

“I watched it on my phone and it was one of those you wished you didn’t watch,” the Wales manager told a press conference.

“It’s heartbreaking. To go to what should be an incredible moment – the most successful club in England, equalling 20 titles which was so important – and to see that happen it was incredible.

“Like everyone else I’m trying to absorb it now. Maybe I will do in the next few weeks but at this present moment it is still quite raw for me and still quite sad.

“I’m still trying to come to terms with it myself.”

Water Street was reopened on Wednesday morning, with all remnants of Monday’s incident cleared away with only a few cards and flowers left by the side of the road by well-wishers.

Merseyside Police said on Wednesday that seven people remained in hospital in a stable condition.

“We continue to support those still receiving treatment and as part of our ongoing inquiries we are identifying more people who were injured,” Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said.