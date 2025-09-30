Glenavon Football Club has announced that striker Davy McDaid and defender Niall Quinn will form part of the interim management team following the departure of boss Paddy McLaughlin.

The decision comes after a disappointing start to the season, which has left the Lurgan Blues at the bottom of the table and winless in their first nine games.

The club parted ways with McLaughlin on Sunday after a dismal start to the campaign.

Along with McLaughlin, members of his coaching staff, including Marty McCann and Colin Coates, also left the club.

Glenavon's David McDaid has been added to the interim management team. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

In a statement released on Wednesday, Glenavon confirmed that McDaid and Quinn, along with coaches Tim Lennon and Ryan Prentice, will take charge of the team for their upcoming game against rivals Portadown on Saturday at Shamrock Park.

Glenavon chairman Stephen Best invited applications for McLaughlin’s replacement on Monday and said the board would “choose carefully” when they appoint their new manager.

In a statement, he said: “For the record the Glenavon board of directors met after the game on Saturday against Crusaders.

“Unfortunately, due to poor performances the board decided it was now time for a change of management team.

“We thank Paddy and his staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.

“The decision about who will be the new manager is important, and the board will carefully choose the best candidate who applies.

“Glenavon needs the support of the fans more than ever. The players need to hear that support on match day.