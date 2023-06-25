The 32-year-old returns to The Showgrounds for the second time in his career after previously being at the Bannsiders for a six month spell in 2014.

The deal was completed on Saturday which sees Alexander Gawne move in the opposite direction plus an undisclosed fee being paid to Ballymena United.

McDaid admits the trust between himself and Coleraine boss Oran Kearney was a major influence in re-signing for the north coast side.

David McDaid has opened up on his move back to the Coleraine Showgrounds

"I'm delighted to sign,” he said.

"I nearly signed last year and obviously I've spoken to Oran a few times and I'm delighted to be back at the club where I had a brief stint before.

"I just think with circumstances at Ballymena and me knowing Oran personally and working with him before, it's made it an easier move.

"I could have done that move last year but it's been an easy enough move and Ballymena were keen on it happening as well, so it was an easy decision for me.

"I want to come in and give 100% and hopefully I will keep scoring goals.

"Last year wasn't as good (at Ballymena) but that's what I'm here to do and if I can help the team, then that would be great.

"I think one of the most important things as a player is to trust the manager.

"Last year I had David Jeffrey and I don't think you can get any better than that.

"Oran's a good man, I've known him a long time and I look forward to it."

McDaid, who trained with Coleraine on Saturday morning for the first time, was greeted by a few familiar faces as he played with the likes of Dean Jarvis, Graham Kelly, Andy Scott and Lee Lynch whilst he was at Larne.

However, the marksman was quick to point out that linking up with his new team-mates as early as possible will stand him in good stead moving forward.

"I think I'll be comfortable enough in the changing room as I know a lot of them personally and then playing with and against others,” he added.

"I was chatting to a couple of them before signing about the move and everything at the club.

"They were giving me inside information and telling me the low down.

"It's best for both parties and for me personally to get in for pre-season and be acquainted with the lads.

"Even though I know them, playing with them is totally different.

"You don't want to do half a pre-season with one club and half with another.

"I don't think that would be ideal and it's good to get it over the line."

Coleraine will be hoping that McDaid’s arrival will help the burden on fellow striker Matthew Shevlin who scored 29 goals in all competitions last season.

McDaid, however, outlined that he will simply be taking each game as it comes rather than focusing on individual targets.

"I just take one game at a time,” he remarked.

"I know strikers usually set targets but I don't do it.

"I have a target in my head that I'd like to hit but I take it game by time.

"I just can't wait to get going, it was a frustrating year last year but it nearly ended really well with Ballymena.