Irish League clubs have been busy finalising their squads as the transfer window closes.

Cliftonville have had a busy end to their summer business as three new arrivals have been announced on deadline day.

English midfielder Arran Pettifer has put pen-to-paper on a deal from St Patrick’s Athletic, whilst left-sided player Micheál Glynn has joined from Larne for an undisclosed fee.

Furthermore, striker Taylor Steven will spend the season on loan at Solitude after agreeing a switch from Scottish side St Johnstone.

Ex-Birmingham City U21 midfielder Finley Thorndike has completed a move to Glentoran on transfer deadline day. (Photo: Glentoran FC)

The Reds have further announced that Reece Jordan and Leon Graham have both joined Moyola Park on loan, with 21-year-old defender Stephen McGuinness also leaving on a temporary basis to Bangor.

Across the city, Glentoran have been active as ex-Grimsby Town left-back Danny Amos has joined the ranks at The Oval.

Declan Devine’s men also completed a deal for former Birmingham City U21 midfielder Finley Thorndike.

Ballymena United have bolstered their attacking options as Ethan Devine has joined on loan from Linfield, with Oisin Devlin also penning a short-term loan deal at Warden Street from Larne.