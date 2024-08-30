DEADLINE DAY: Cliftonville seal a hat-trick of deals as Glentoran announce two new arrivals
Cliftonville have had a busy end to their summer business as three new arrivals have been announced on deadline day.
English midfielder Arran Pettifer has put pen-to-paper on a deal from St Patrick’s Athletic, whilst left-sided player Micheál Glynn has joined from Larne for an undisclosed fee.
Furthermore, striker Taylor Steven will spend the season on loan at Solitude after agreeing a switch from Scottish side St Johnstone.
The Reds have further announced that Reece Jordan and Leon Graham have both joined Moyola Park on loan, with 21-year-old defender Stephen McGuinness also leaving on a temporary basis to Bangor.
Across the city, Glentoran have been active as ex-Grimsby Town left-back Danny Amos has joined the ranks at The Oval.
Declan Devine’s men also completed a deal for former Birmingham City U21 midfielder Finley Thorndike.
Ballymena United have bolstered their attacking options as Ethan Devine has joined on loan from Linfield, with Oisin Devlin also penning a short-term loan deal at Warden Street from Larne.
Elsewhere, Andy McGrory has left Ballymena United to join Ballymacash Rangers, whilst Coleraine teenager Ciaran O’Hara has joined Portstewart on loan.
