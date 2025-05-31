Dean Curry returns to old club Institute as he takes up first coaching position since Dungannon Swifts departure
The tough-tackling defender brought the curtain down on his playing career at the end of the season after captaining Dungannon Swifts to their first ever Irish Cup triumph.
The Londonderry native started for the Swifts as they edged out Cliftonville on penalty-kicks in what was arguably the most historic day in the club's history.
Despite the prospect of potentially playing European football in the summer with the Swifts, a prolonged injury issue with his knee meant Curry decided to hang the boots up.
In a tribute at the time, Dungannon boss Rodney McAree labelled the centre-half as "a warrior" and someone "he loved working with".
However, Curry, who also played for Ballinamallard United, will return to his former club Institute as an assistant manager.
There has been a sea of change at 'Stute since the season ended as Kevin Deery left his position via mutual consent, with Peter Hutton announced as his replacement.
In a statement, 'Stute said of Curry's appointment: "Dean feels it’s a great opportunity to take the first steps on his coaching career.
"Once he spoke with Peter the decision was easy and he’s looking forward to learning from Peter throughout the season.
"Dean hopes he can help Peter and the rest of the staff build a strong squad for the season ahead that can challenge at the top of the table whilst developing as a coach along the journey".
