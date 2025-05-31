Dean Curry has been announced as the assistant manager at Institute

Dean Curry has stepped into coaching for the first time in his career after being announced as the new assistant manager at Institute.

The tough-tackling defender brought the curtain down on his playing career at the end of the season after captaining Dungannon Swifts to their first ever Irish Cup triumph.

The Londonderry native started for the Swifts as they edged out Cliftonville on penalty-kicks in what was arguably the most historic day in the club's history.

Despite the prospect of potentially playing European football in the summer with the Swifts, a prolonged injury issue with his knee meant Curry decided to hang the boots up.

In a tribute at the time, Dungannon boss Rodney McAree labelled the centre-half as "a warrior" and someone "he loved working with".

However, Curry, who also played for Ballinamallard United, will return to his former club Institute as an assistant manager.

There has been a sea of change at 'Stute since the season ended as Kevin Deery left his position via mutual consent, with Peter Hutton announced as his replacement.

In a statement, 'Stute said of Curry's appointment: "Dean feels it’s a great opportunity to take the first steps on his coaching career.

"Once he spoke with Peter the decision was easy and he’s looking forward to learning from Peter throughout the season.