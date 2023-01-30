The Swifts enjoyed plenty of the ball throughout the 90 minutes but failed to score against the Bannsiders for the sixth Danske Bank Premiership meeting in succession.

There would be no such frustration at the other end of the pitch as Matthew Shevlin continued to lead the goalscoring charts – now on 24 goals for the season - with Eamon Fyfe getting off the mark.

“I thought we were probably the better side in the first-half but we concede one minute into injury time and they don’t,” said Swifts boss Shiels. “That’s the momentum swing when you’re playing against a top team that you can’t give them a goal when the other side has a throw-in deep in their own half.

Dungannon Swiftts manager Dean Shiels.

“It’s nearly impossible to go in 1-0 down.

“And I don’t know how we managed to do that considering we went over that at training on Thursday night about not letting teams out when they have throw-ins.

“The effort of the players was everything.

"They gave everything that they had.

“The second half we came out.

“We responded well and looked to play on the front foot.

“I thought we dominated the ball throughout the game, took the ball off them but the last third they had more quality than us.

“They have a striker who is in the top scorer in the league and they cost money which is hard to get.

“I think the striking department was the difference between the two sides.”

The transfer window closes tomorrow night but Shiels doesn’t expect to add to his squad before the deadline passes.

However, he was quick to stress that Rhyss Campbell will be staying amid interest from Glentoran.

“We will always try and improve but it’s a difficult market,” he added. “I think a lot of teams are willing to hold onto players until the end of the season because it’s only three months of football.

“If the opportunity comes, we will maybe try and do something.

“However, at the minute, there is zero opportunity of that happening.

“Rhyss won’t be going.