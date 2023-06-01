The Swifts would make a dream start in the first leg at the BMG Arena on Tuesday as Mayowa Animasahun headed in from a free-kick with just three minutes on the clock, but Annagh would respond sixty seconds later as Michael Ruddy netted an own goal.

After sustained pressure from the hosts after the break, the Championship side would take the lead as Craig Taylor scored a spectacular solo effort to put Dungannon Swifts' Premiership status in jeopardy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Swifts would have a late rally as Corey Smith and Joe Moore tested home ‘keeper Joel Little but Ciaran McGurgan’s side held firm for the 2-1 success.

Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels believes his players must improve if they are to preserve their Premiership status

Despite knowing his side have to win to avoid the drop, Shiels remarked that he is full of faith that his players can turn things around and make the most of home comforts.

"Tuesday night was just as important as Thursday but we now have an objective," he said.

"We know we're behind in the tie, at least we're at home in our familiar surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pitch is bigger and wider so hopefully we'll find the spaces better.

"For me we didn't see any of the things we worked on coming into the first leg.

"The movement in midfield was really poor, we played too slow, safe and square.

"The service to the front players wasn't good enough, and when we did get it up there we lacked that bit of urgency up until injury time.

"It took until then for us to put a bit of pressure on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's only half-time, there's no panic, there's loads and loads of time left in this tie.

"We're still very confident about getting the job finished.

"We know what's needed, we've spoken about it and the players understand.

"There isn't really much time for any words, it's about actions now and getting the job done."

With just 48 hours separating the two games, Shiels stressed that his side can't use that as an excuse as he is once again expected to be without several key players for the decisive contest this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's going to be really tough to have anyone else back," he added.

"We had the three teenagers in midfield and it's difficult.

"We lacked that bit of guile and composure that the likes of Knowles and Bruna can bring.

"We lacked that bit of quality that a Rhyss Campbell, a Darragh McBrien or a Caolan Marron can bring.

"I think the quality was poor and we need to find it, it's there we just need to bring it out this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We looked lethargic and one-paced, I didn't see any urgency or anyone taking responsibility, we looked flat.

"That has got to change for Thursday.

"There's no integrity in this game but we have to get on with it.