News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
21 minutes ago Megan Markle wrote letter to King Charles after Oprah interview
1 hour ago ‘Ask For Henry’ campaign is back at Morrisons cafes from next week
15 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
19 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation

Dean Shiels calls on players to ‘stick together’ ahead of relegation six-pointer against Portadown

Dean Shiels believes there is no time for his Dungannon Swifts players to panic as they host Portadown in a crunch match at the bottom of the Danske Bank Premiership.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

Only two points separate bottom-placed Portadown and the Swifts as they both aim to avoid automatic relegation to the Championship.

The Swifts can also avoid the end-of-season relegation play-off if they win both their remaining games and Newry lose at home to Ballymena United this afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Ports' cause was aided by last weekend's 3-1 home win against Carrick Rangers, with Dungannon conceding two late goals to lose out to Ballymena United at The Showgrounds.

Dungannon Swifts will avoid automatic relegation from the Danske Bank Premiership if they beat Portadown at Stangmore Park this afternoon.Dungannon Swifts will avoid automatic relegation from the Danske Bank Premiership if they beat Portadown at Stangmore Park this afternoon.
Dungannon Swifts will avoid automatic relegation from the Danske Bank Premiership if they beat Portadown at Stangmore Park this afternoon.
Most Popular

Despite knowing a defeat sends his side to the bottom of the table with just one match left, Shiels has called on his players to 'stick together' to maintain their Premiership status.

"I don't think we can panic - we have no time," he told Dungannon Swifts TV.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have to stay calm, it's a long season and there's a long way to go.

"We stick together, the finger pointing and blaming people is not the time for that, it's about sticking together and keep pushing on.

"Two wins we never know where we would be.

"The plans have always been to survive in this League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We know it's getting tougher and tougher.

"We're up for the challenge and the players are up for the fight so they've got to show that this weekend."

The Swifts made a return to Stangmore Park after four successive matches on the road and Shiels is hopeful his side can make the most of home comforts as they also host Newry City on the final day of the campaign.

"The lads are disappointed but they are the ones that have to change it," he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We know the position we're in, we know what we have to do and in a way we can use that as a positive.

"We've had such a difficult period with three away games in the split and other teams have had three home games and we have to face that.

"We are back at Stangmore Park for the last two games which should give us a boost.

"We know what we have to do and we have to take responsibility to go and get that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It feels like forever since we've had a home game, with the Irish Cup semi-final and then three games away from home in the Premiership on top of that as well.

"We will have to dust ourselves down, look at where we can improve and go into that game with belief and determination."

Shiels remarked that the game at Ballymena was won and lost on very fine margins.

"I thought we were good, I thought we worked hard and caused them problems," he reflected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I thought there was nothing in the game really to be honest.

"I thought Marc Welsh's opportunity when he's clean through is a big moment in the game and we didn't take the chance.

"Obviously, we've made a mistake that gives them the opening goal and then it's difficult with little time left.

"I think the players gave everything they had but it just wasn't good enough."

Related topics:Dean ShielsSwiftsPortadownPortsNewry