Only two points separate bottom-placed Portadown and the Swifts as they both aim to avoid automatic relegation to the Championship.

The Swifts can also avoid the end-of-season relegation play-off if they win both their remaining games and Newry lose at home to Ballymena United this afternoon.

The Ports' cause was aided by last weekend's 3-1 home win against Carrick Rangers, with Dungannon conceding two late goals to lose out to Ballymena United at The Showgrounds.

Despite knowing a defeat sends his side to the bottom of the table with just one match left, Shiels has called on his players to 'stick together' to maintain their Premiership status.

"I don't think we can panic - we have no time," he told Dungannon Swifts TV.

"We have to stay calm, it's a long season and there's a long way to go.

"We stick together, the finger pointing and blaming people is not the time for that, it's about sticking together and keep pushing on.

"Two wins we never know where we would be.

"The plans have always been to survive in this League.

"We know it's getting tougher and tougher.

"We're up for the challenge and the players are up for the fight so they've got to show that this weekend."

The Swifts made a return to Stangmore Park after four successive matches on the road and Shiels is hopeful his side can make the most of home comforts as they also host Newry City on the final day of the campaign.

"The lads are disappointed but they are the ones that have to change it," he added.

"We know the position we're in, we know what we have to do and in a way we can use that as a positive.

"We've had such a difficult period with three away games in the split and other teams have had three home games and we have to face that.

"We are back at Stangmore Park for the last two games which should give us a boost.

"We know what we have to do and we have to take responsibility to go and get that.

"It feels like forever since we've had a home game, with the Irish Cup semi-final and then three games away from home in the Premiership on top of that as well.

"We will have to dust ourselves down, look at where we can improve and go into that game with belief and determination."

Shiels remarked that the game at Ballymena was won and lost on very fine margins.

"I thought we were good, I thought we worked hard and caused them problems," he reflected.

"I thought there was nothing in the game really to be honest.

"I thought Marc Welsh's opportunity when he's clean through is a big moment in the game and we didn't take the chance.

"Obviously, we've made a mistake that gives them the opening goal and then it's difficult with little time left.