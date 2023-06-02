The Swifts would defeat Annagh United 2-0 at Stangmore Park last night to overcome the Championship side 3-2 on aggregate and avoid the drop.

However, with several experienced bodies out through injury and pre-booked holidays, Shiels transformed into a temporary travel agent as he arranged everything for Bruna to be available for the second leg – with the 32-year-old answering the call as he landed back in Northern Ireland.

Bruna, who was previously on the books of Real Madrid and Liverpool, would put his experience to good use in the centre of the park as the Swifts netted once in each half to overcome Ciaran McGurgan's side across two legs.

Gerardo Bruna celebrates with Dean Shiels and Tony Gorman after Dungannon Swifts avoided relegation

"Bruna has flown back especially for tonight," said Shiels after the game.

"I booked the flights, the hotel and picked him up myself as I knew the importance of having him in the team.

"He has shown so much desire and has had to deal with personal issues off the field which people aren't aware of.

"He's been a pleasure to work with and his appetite to come and help this club stay in the league was so refreshing.

"His quality was really needed tonight.

"He was in France and Spain over the last few weeks.

"I rang him after the game on Tuesday, I didn't think he'd be available but we had a big desire to bring him because we knew how much he would help us.

"His quality is unquestionable, obviously given his fitness levels it was tough on him."

Bruna was accompanied in central midfield by 16-year-old Ryan Donnelly who looks set to secure a move across the water at Leicester City.

With another player from the Swifts' conveyor belt set to leave, Shiels remarked that there is always going to be interest in members of his squad who continue to excel at a young age.

"It was a tough call to throw Ryan in at only 16-years-old in such an important game, but with the mentality of the player I knew he could handle it," he continued.

"I think we've played 14 different teenagers throughout the season.

"That was in important league games, we weren't just firing them in at the end of the season.

"We're hoping those players improve and stay with the club as long as possible.

"It's part and parcel of where we are at that clubs will be looking at our players.

"There's always going to be interest in young exciting players.

"We want our young players to go and have great careers like Ryan Donnelly is going to do.

"There are a lot more that can come through, but it's tough to get them all in at once.

"We've relied on good experienced pros like James Knowles, Ryan Mayse, Dean Curry and Michael Ruddy to help the young players and provide an environment where they can really improve.

"If you want to pass the ball it suits young players.