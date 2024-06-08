Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleraine have announced that Dean Jarvis has signed a new full-time contract with the club.

The defender becomes the latest player to pledge to the Bannsiders’ transition to full-time football ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The News Letter understands that the ex-Derry City and Dundalk ace has put pen-to-paper on a two-year deal.

Jarvis has made 80 appearances – netting five times – since joining the club from Larne in the 2022 summer transfer window.

"I’m thrilled to be extending my stay at Coleraine,” the 32-year-old said. “I’m buzzing to get it over the line, I played under Dean’s father at Derry and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Head Coach Dean Shiels was equally pleased at confirming the news: “Dean is a player that has really excelled since he has been here. He’s a really intelligent player and I’m absolutely delighted that he’s extended his deal.”

It has been a busy start to the transfer window for Coleraine as Adam Mullan, Rodney Brown, Kieran Farren, Conor McDermott, Darren Cole, Jake Wallace, Jack O’Mahony, Stephen Lowry, Conor McKendry, Lee Harkin were all released, with Josh Carson joining derby rivals Ballymena United.

Coleraine will move into a full-time set-up for next season with Rory Brown, Lyndon Kane, Jack Scott, Matthew Shevlin, Jamie McGonigle and Sam McClintock joining Dean Jarvis in agreeing fresh terms.