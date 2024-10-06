Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine boss Dean Shiels was left to rue defensive lapses following the Bannsiders’ 2-1 loss on Saturday against Crusaders at Seaview.

A mistake at the back gifted Stewart Nixon an opportunity to open the scoring for the Crues and he capitalised on the chance, before Dylan Boyle levelled for the visitors in north Belfast.

With the game delicately poised, Jordan Stewart pounced on a defensive error to snatch a winner in the second half after coming on as a substitute as Coleraine fell to a second consecutive league defeat.

Speaking to BBC Sport NI, Shiels said: “The lads gave everything, we threw all we had at them, but it just wasn't enough.

Crusaders' Jordan Stewart scores past Max Little in the Coleraine goal at Seaview on Saturday

“It was errors that were unnecessary that cost us and away from home those things hurt you.

“If you look at the first half the chances we created, the territory that we had and the clear chances we missed it was really disappointing to go in level at half-time,” added the Coleraine boss, who saw Jamie Glackin spurn a fine chance shortly after the Bannsiders had equalised.

“Second half I felt we were comfortable enough then we give away a really strange goal from our own throw-in which was really cheap, and we have to react better.

“We created loads of chances which is a positive, but it is a defeat and we have to pick the lads up.”

Opposite number Declan Caddell described the result as ‘massive’ after Crusaders lost their previous two home games at Seaview.

“It was a very evenly matched game, I thought both teams went at it, both had opportunities and tried to play but it was all about the three points today,” he said.

“We needed to dig in at the end which was understandable as we were ahead but that grit and determination to get the job done and we had that in abundance.

“Unfortunately for Stewart [Nixon] he has had to be very patient this season but now that's three in three.

“He got a knock to the head and had to be evaluated but Jordan Stewart, what a player to bring on and a cool, calm composed finish to seal the win and that is another positive for me,” added Caddell, whose Crusaders side are fifth after two successive wins.