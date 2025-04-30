Dean Shiels has departed as Coleraine manager by mutual consent, the club has confirmed

Speculation surrounding Dean Shiels’ future as Coleraine head coach has finally been resolved after the club announced his departure with immediate effect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had been rumoured for the last seven days that Shiels would lose his job, less than a year after being appointed head coach at The Showgrounds.

A club statement stated that Shiels – alongside his assistant Michael O’Connor – will be leaving The Showgrounds just seven days before their European play-off semi-final against either Crusaders or Dungannon Swifts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine finished fifth in the Sports Direct Premiership in their first season of full-time football as inconsistency plagued results before the turn of the year, which also saw an Irish Cup exit to Dungannon Swifts.

However, results quickly improved during 2025 as the Bannsiders finished the campaign strongly to finish in the top-six.

That hasn’t been been enough for Shiels, who was previously a player and first-team coach at the Ballycastle Road, to keep his job.

The club thanked the pair for their “commitment, professionalism and service during their time at The Showgrounds” and stated how they leave “with the utmost respect and gratitude, and will always be warmly welcomed back in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive Chairman and majority shareholder Henry Ross said: “Dean has led the team with great passion, and we are grateful for the energy and dedication he brought to the club. Michael has been a tremendous presence within the dressing room and on the training ground, providing invaluable support to our players.

"On behalf of everyone connected to Coleraine Football Club, I extend heartfelt thanks to Dean and Michael, and wish them every success in the next chapter of their careers.”

The News Letter understands that former player and Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins will be confirmed as Shiels’ replacement within the next 24 hours.

Higgins previously played for the Bannsiders for a solitary season before moving into coaching roles at Dundalk and Republic of Ireland.