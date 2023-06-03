The news comes just days after Shiels led the Swifts to a promotion/relegation play-off victory against Annagh United as Michael O’Connor netted the decisive goal to seal a 3-2 aggregate win across two legs.

Shiels was appointed manager in March 2021 in what was his first foray into management and despite finishing bottom that season, the County Tyrone side avoided relegation due to the COVID 19 pandemic cancelling the lower tiers from competing.

Dungannon would finish 9th in the 2021/22 campaign but they would require a play-off 12 months later to preserve their Premiership status as they overcame Annagh United last week.

Dean Shiels has left Dungannon Swifts by mutual consent

When asked about his future on Thursday night amid speculation linking him to other jobs, former Northern Ireland international Shiels insisted he would still be in the dugout for the 2023/24 campaign.

"I’ve a contract here and I’m committed to improving this club and trying to push it forward,” he said.

"It’s getting harder realistically to keep this club in the league, finances and all that comes along with that.

"Since I came it seems to have changed dramatically regarding finances and trying to compete."

However, a statement on the Swifts’ official website confirmed Shiels’ departure as they look to appoint his successor.

"All at Stangmore Park would like to thank Dean for his time at the Club, his dedication to the job and all the time and effort he has put in since taking on the task of DSFC Manager.

“Dean departs with our sincere gratitude and very best wishes for the future.

