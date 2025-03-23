Dylan Boyle celebrates his goal as Coleraine edged out Portadown at The Showgrounds

"I’m really proud of the players” was the message issued by Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels after the Bannsiders confirmed their top-six status for the post-split schedule.

Shiels’ men knew a draw at home to Portadown would have been enough to finish inside the upper-half of the table – but they emerged victorious as Dylan Boyle’s second-half winner proved to be the difference.

Coleraine were guilty of being inconsistent in the first half of the campaign but the tide has quickly turned as a run of 14 points from their last six Premiership fixtures has saw them forge their way into the top-six.

When asked about what the next target is for his players in the final five games of the season, Shiels says they are intent on finishing as high in the table as possible ahead of a potential European play-off.

"I'm really proud of the players,” he said.

"Initially there were expectations of what the season would look like and we knew it was going to be difficult early on due to no continuity and we turned a lot of part-time players full-time, which has its challenges as well.

"We got to the next window which was January and we wanted to add continuity then and we will see the best from them next season.

"For us, it's about finishing the season as strongly as we can and building again for the future.

"We know there will be play-offs at the end of the season, so realistically, you are two games away from Europe in that situation.

"It's about keeping that continuity, rhythm and momentum going into the split and seeing where it takes us."

The game against the Ports won’t live long in the memory as the visitors rarely threatened in a game that they needed to win.

Shiels remarked how another clean sheet – Coleraine’s fifth in their last nine games – laid the foundations before and after Boyle’s opener.

He stated: "We knew the danger they possessed and the fact they had nothing to lose, that they'd have that element, like Cliftonville through the week, that they'd throw everything at it.

"It was about us picking them off on the counter which we almost did two or three times.

"I think it's five clean sheets in the last nine games which is really good at this level as every team gives you a different challenge and has threats.

"We had to stick together and deal with a lot in that regard today.

"It's another win and gives us something to build on going into the split.”

Midfielder Boyle joined the Bannsiders in the summer from derby rivals Ballymena United in a deal that saw Stephen O’Donnell move to Warden Street in the opposite direction.

The 23-year-old has quickly turned into a fans’ favourite in his new surroundings and Shiels was thrilled to see another top-end performance by the former Fleetwood Town man.

"Dylan has been instrumental in everything that we do and has been superb all season in terms of in and out of possession,” he continued.

"When he gets forward...he is clever and makes good decisions in and around the box.