Dean Watters late leveller shares spoils between Warrenpoint Town and Newry City

WARRENPOINT TOWN 2 NEWRY CITY 2

Deane Watters’ late late leveller saw Warrenpoint Town nick a draw from their Mourne Derby with Newry City at Milltown.

After Mark McCabe and a Dale Montgomery penalty either side of Danny Wallace’s leveller had put Newry in front in a match that saw both sides reduced to 10 men, Watters struck late on.

Newry had the better of the opening exchanges, but while the bulk of the possession was for the visitors, they failed to trouble Aaron McCarey in the home goal.

Indeed, it was Fra McCaffrey who had the first shot on goal 13 minutes in when he fired a 25-yard shot wide of Steven Maguire’s right-hand post.

However, Darren Mullen’s men began to turn the screw as the half wore on and they had a glorious opportunity to go in front on 25 minutes.

Darren King’s ball down the right set Mark McCabe scampering clear of the Point defence but, after letting the ball drop, the City striker drove his volley just wide of the left post from 18 yards.

Newry then had an even better chance to break the deadlock two minutes later when Stephen Teggart’s right-sided corner wasn’t properly cleared and the ball fell to John Boyle eight yards out, but the former Warrenpoint captain could only scoop his effort over the bar when he should have at least made McCarey work.

After Teggart had driven a 20-yard free-kick wide for City, Maguire was called into action at the other end to push a Matty Lynch diving header round the post following Ciaran O’Connor’s cross from the right.

That was on 37 minutes, but it was City who deservedly went in front three minutes later as McCabe’s pace against a sluggish Warrenpoint defence eventually paid dividends.

The striker was played through by Thomas McCann and after racing clear, he produced a fine low left-footed finish past McCarey and into the bottom right corner.

However, that lead was short-lived as Stephen McDonnell’s hosts got back on level terms just three minutes later as Danny Wallace produced a neat finish to crack home a left-foot

The second half was just seven minutes old when the tie sprang to life once again as City regained their lead and Warrenpoint found themselves down to 10 men.

Once again, it was that man McCabe who was causing all the problems as he outstripped the home defence and forced Reilly into a foul in the box with the defender appearing to push the striker to the floor.

Referee Steven Gregg pointed to the spot and showed Reilly a second yellow and subsequent red card before Dale Montgomery stepped up to send McCarey the wrong way from the spot and send the sizeable visiting support behind the goal delirious.

City could have gone 3-1 in front on 68 minutes when McCabe turned provider to slide the ball through to Teggart, but McCarey came quickly off his line to block the youngster’s shot.

Town were given a lifeline just over 10 minutes from time when Newry defender Darren King was shown a second yellow card after hauling down Ciaran O’Connor in the corner.

Warrenpoint then struck three minutes into time added on as Watters poked the ball past Maguire after O’Connor had managed to force his way through.

Warrenpoint Town: McCarey, Foster, Wallace, Reilly, Kelly, M Lynch, McCaffrey (Watters 70), Scannell (Hughes 54, Donnelly, O’Connor, O’Sullivan (Norton 54)

Subs not used: Turker, McGrandles, J Lynch

Newry City AFC: Maguire, King, Healy, Noonan, Boyle, McCann (Walker 73), Carville, Montgomery, S Hughes, McCabe, Teggart (Johnston 75)

Subs not used: Hunter, Mooney, Lavery, Rushe, Delaney

Referee: Steven Gregg