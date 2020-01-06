Decision to play at home helps Queen’s produce a kind of Cup magic

Peter Thompson says Queen’s decision to play Linfield at The Dub was ‘fully vindicated’ as they pulled off one of the biggest shocks in Irish Cup history by knocking the Blues out of the competition.

Many had expected the tie to be switched to Windsor Park when the draw was made, but Queen’s opted to play at home in front of only 350 fans with the decision paying off as they dumped the record cup winners out.

Goals by Marc McKenna and Jonah Mitchell either side of a Shayne Lavery leveller secured a famous victory for Thompson’s men.

“We’ve worked hard for seven years to get this club senior status and that’s why we brought Linfield to the Dub. The result has vindicated that,” said Thompson.

“I thought all over the pitch our players were fantastic. The effort and commitment they produced was remarkable and we also played some good football and created chances against the best team in the country and took them when they came.

“It’s a wonderful feeling for the club, the players, everyone behind the scenes and all our families who have behind us every step of the way.

“I got the boys in a huddle at the final whistle and said ‘Gentlemen, you thoroughly deserved that’. To me that wasn’t a game that was nicked or shaded - we won that through our own play and were rewarded for our aggression, our pressing from the front and our ability to say ‘Let’s have a go at Linfield!’”

McKenna gave the hosts a deserved lead before Mitchell fired home from the spot late on after Mark Stafford was penalised for hand ball.

“To beat Linfield who I think are the best side in the Irish League is incredible for us,” said McKenna.

“They were playing in Europe at the start of the season and beating big teams so for us to get this result is fantastic for everyone connected with the club.

“When the ball came to me I thought everything opened up so I had a go and luckily it went in.”

Match-winning hero Mitchell added: “It’s such a big win for us and the boys deserve it. Everyone worked so hard and it’s amazing to beat a team of Linfield’s quality.

“With the penalty I knew it was an important moment in the game and thankfully I picked my spot and it finished in the net.”

Queen’s mood was in sharp contrast to that of Linfield boss David Healy, who labelled the result “embarrassing”.

He said: “I am extremely disappointed and shocked by the result and the performance. I did not see that coming. It is embarrassing for us but take nothing away from Queen’s they deserved their victory.”