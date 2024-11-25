Declan Caddell says Crusaders' win at the Coleraine Showgrounds was all about "character" as they beat the Bannsiders for the third time this season in all competitions by a 2-1 scoreline.

The north Belfast side had to withstand early Coleraine pressure as Matthew Shevlin hit the crossbar and Jamie Glackin misfired from close range.

However, they broke the deadlock on 20 minutes when Ross Clarke's corner-kick hit Coleraine midfielder Ciaron Harkin on the shoulder as he scored an unfortunate own goal.

Crusaders then profited from a Coleraine error as a weak backpass by Cameron Stewart inadvertently put Kieran Offord through on goal and he did the rest by placing the ball into an empty net.

Crusaders players celebrate after a securing a 2-1 win against Coleraine at The Showgrounds

The woodwork was hit again by both teams before the interval but Coleraine set-up a grandstand finale with 15 minutes to go when Dean Jarvis' cross was headed into the net by Shevlin.

Coleraine then shot themselves in the foot yet again as indecisive defending resulted in Kyle McClelland being sent-off for a second bookable offence, with Crusaders thankful for 'keeper Johnny Tuffey for making two big saves late on.

"It was a consummate away performance," Caddell said.

"It's a tough place to come and I think Coleraine has the best home record in the league, so we knew it was always going to be difficult.

"The last few times we've played them it could have gone either way.

"To come up here and put on that performance was really pleasing, especially after the last couple of games which were very disappointing.

"The players gave everything...so I'm a happy manager."

The win means Crusaders overtake Coleraine into 7th spot in the Premiership table and Caddell was pleased with his side's quick start to proceedings on the Ballycastle Road.

He reflected: "We wanted a quick start as it's something we haven't done so well this season.

"We wanted to get on the front foot and we showed that in abundance in the first-half.

"I thought we could have gone in at half-time three or four goals to the good as we had other opportunities.

"We knew Coleraine were going to throw everything at it in the second-half and conceding that one with 15 minutes to go put us under pressure.

"It put us on the back foot but credit to the players as they dug in, worked hard for each other and there were a couple of big saves by Johnny Tuffey.

"It was a bit nervy but it was a thoroughly deserved win."

The victory was made even more special as the visitors had to do it without suspended trio Philip Lowry, Jordan Forsythe and Robbie Weir.

However, Caddell was proud of those who stepped into their shoes to give him a potential selection headache moving forward.

"I think those three players would play for any other Irish League team,” he continued.

"They are senior boys who play consistently well and all three were big misses for us today.

"But whilst that door closes for them another door opens for some of the younger lads and I might have had to put players in certain positions that they weren't familiar with.