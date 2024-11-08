Declan Caddell delighted to have star midfielder back at disposal as he aims to implement his winner's mentality on squad
Limavady man Lowry netted a deadly double as the Crues sealed a comeback victory against Coleraine in the second round of the BetMcLean Cup on Tuesday.
The men from the Shore Road will be at home to Dungannon Swifts in the quarter-final stage but that competition is set for the back burner as they host Loughgall in league action tomorrow.
He said: We've missed Philip the past month.
"Weighing in with two goals and two different types of goals but that's what Philly gives you.
"I thought he controlled the game superbly on Tuesday night and the two goals just topped off his performance.
"Goalscoring is an art. I've played with Philip here and he was always in the right place at the right time.
"The first one took a bit of a deflection, we got a wee bit of luck, but the run to the back post and the finish for the second one was exceptional.
"Philip gives you that in abundance so, for me, it's really pleasing to have him back."
Crusaders are also in the semi-final of the County Antrim Shield as they aim to improve on their league position of 8th – albeit having played two games less than some of those ahead of them.
Caddell, who is embracing his first season in the Crusaders dugout, says he will be imposing his winner’s mentality onto the squad at Seaview.
"I've always been and anyone who knows me knows I'm a winner,” he continued.
“Any competition we're in I'm going in to be competitive. I've told my players that I want to go and challenge for every trophy.
“It's about creating that environment and mentality that every game is as important as the other one.
“It's good to bounce back from Cliftonville on Friday night, we needed to get that out of our system, so now we're back to porridge on Saturday in the league against Loughgall.”
