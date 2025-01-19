Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran manager Declan Devine says there will be nobody more prouder than him if he can end the club's five-year wait to lift silverware.

The men from east Belfast will contest the County Antrim Shield final on Tuesday night as they face holders Larne, who are chasing a record fifth successive victory in the competition at Seaview.

You have to go back to 2020 for Glentoran's last trophy when they beat Ballymena United in the Irish Cup decider during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Devine fully aware of the expectation levels of success at The Oval after playing for the club in the 1990's.

He said: "It would mean everything to me to win it. When you sign on the dotted line to become manager of Glentoran you know there is an expectation, and I've no problem with that.

"There is an expectation. I expect to get better every day of the week and improve the team, but I know we don't have a magic wand.

"There will be nobody happier or prouder to see our team lift that trophy on Tuesday night.

"Win, lose or draw, we'll be back in the next day, ready to work again.

"It's a process for us. Look at where Larne are at this moment in time, they're climbing up the league at a rapid rate, European group stages, two league titles, they are the benchmark.

"Even though Linfield are well clear at the top of the table, in recent years Larne have been the benchmark and we certainly want to make sure that we put ourselves back up there with the big boys."

Cup competitions have been kind to Glentoran this season as they are also in the final of the BetMcLean Cup where they will play Cliftonville, as well as setting-up a blockbuster Irish Cup sixth round tie against derby rivals Linfield.

When asked about his side’s season to date, Devine, who previously managed Derry City and Bohemians south of the border, outlined: "I think we're alright. I think we left points behind earlier on the season that we shouldn't have left behind. But over recent weeks I feel there's a mentality in the group that's growing in confidence, stature and belief that when they're at it, when they're really bang at it, that they can match anybody.

"I'm also very pleased that their mentality now is, you know, we went a goal down at Solitude and we came back and won 2-1. We went a goal down at Seaview and came back and won 3-1 and we did the same thing at Windsor.

"They're going right to the end, and that's, that's that's the most pleasant thing. Earlier on the season, you look back at a couple of the defeats and they're were really disappointing because we probably shot ourselves in the foot more than the opponent putting their foot on our throat.

"I see growth on the group, I think adding the likes of Ciaran Coll, Shane McEleney and Christie Pattison will be really important additions with that experience.