The former Reds centre-half, who took interim charge after Paddy McLaughlin's decision to move to Derry City as Ruaidhri Higgins' assistant, is 90 minutes away from netting Cliftonville a £250,000 windfall by qualifying for Europe.

The task standing in their way is Glentoran who reached the final after hitting five goals without reply in a home win against Glenavon, whilst O'Hara's side edged out Coleraine at Solitude.

“It would be massive and one of my biggest achievements," O'Hara said when asked about the prospect of securing European football for Cliftonville.

Cliftonville interim manager Declan O'Hara will hope to guide the Reds to European football next season

“I’m only in the seat for four games and if I get that, I’ve done my job.

“One thing I will be doing is making sure we will be raring to go and up for the fight.

“Glentoran are a good side, it’s going to be a tough battle and it’s down to who wants it more on the day.

“If we get the performance that we got against Coleraine, we’ll not be far off."

With only a short time frame between matches, O’Hara insisted they will be using all the hours at their disposal to prepare for the clash at The Oval.

The north Belfast side have also been boosted by the return of Levi Ives from injury as the full-back completed 90 minutes on Tuesday night.

“They’re a good side, they’ve McGinn, McMenamin, McCartan and the Donnelly’s,” he continued.

“We’ve got to prepare, the staff will sit down and watch their game.

“It’s only a short period of time between now and Saturday but we will do as much as we can to get the job done.

“Our boys are excellent, a good footballing side who won’t fear anybody.

“It’s going to be a difficult, difficult game going there and we know that.

“I busted Levi even before I took the job to get him fit.

“Our aim was to get him back on the pitch on Tuesday and we did that.

“Fair play to our physios who worked hard with him to get him ready.

