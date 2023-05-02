Hungary and Albania will join the derby rivals in League B1 following the draw at UEFA HQ in Switzerland.

Northern Ireland, drawn from Pot 2, enter League B Group 1 as second seeds behind Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nations League draw in Nyon saw Netherlands and Belgium join European champions England and Scotland in League A1.

Marissa Callaghan (left) and her Northern Ireland team-mates can look forward to the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League

Wales were drawn in League A3 alongside Germany - ranked second in the world - Denmark and Iceland.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger said: "I'm pleased to have this opposition and we know they are going to be competitive fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've played two of those teams (Denmark and Iceland) since I've been here so it's great to have that reference point.

"Germany are European Championship finalists with such a great history and we haven't played them since 2008.

"They are the highest ranked team in the group and them coming to Cardiff is an exciting fixture for us."

The competition will be played in a similar format to the men's Nations League with the 51 competing nations divided into two leagues of 16 and one of 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four League A winners will progress to the finals, which will also act as Europe's 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

There will also be promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of the start of qualifying matches for the 2025 European Championship.