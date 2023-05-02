News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
3 hours ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
3 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
5 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
5 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
6 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Derby date for Northern Ireland in Nations League

Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will meet in the inaugural UEFA Women's Nations League programme across September, October and November.

By Phil Blanche, PA Sport
Published 2nd May 2023, 18:39 BST- 1 min read

Hungary and Albania will join the derby rivals in League B1 following the draw at UEFA HQ in Switzerland.

Northern Ireland, drawn from Pot 2, enter League B Group 1 as second seeds behind Republic of Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Nations League draw in Nyon saw Netherlands and Belgium join European champions England and Scotland in League A1.

Marissa Callaghan (left) and her Northern Ireland team-mates can look forward to the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations LeagueMarissa Callaghan (left) and her Northern Ireland team-mates can look forward to the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League
Marissa Callaghan (left) and her Northern Ireland team-mates can look forward to the inaugural UEFA Women’s Nations League
Most Popular

Wales were drawn in League A3 alongside Germany - ranked second in the world - Denmark and Iceland.

Wales manager Gemma Grainger said: "I'm pleased to have this opposition and we know they are going to be competitive fixtures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We've played two of those teams (Denmark and Iceland) since I've been here so it's great to have that reference point.

"Germany are European Championship finalists with such a great history and we haven't played them since 2008.

"They are the highest ranked team in the group and them coming to Cardiff is an exciting fixture for us."

The competition will be played in a similar format to the men's Nations League with the 51 competing nations divided into two leagues of 16 and one of 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The four League A winners will progress to the finals, which will also act as Europe's 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

There will also be promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of the start of qualifying matches for the 2025 European Championship.

The Nations League finals are scheduled for February 2024.

Related topics:Republic of IrelandGermanyHungaryEnglandDenmark