Derry City back to winning ways with first victory over Cork since 2016

Derry City 2 Cork City 0

DERRY CITY clinched a first victory over Cork City since March 2016 as the Candystripes got back on the winning trail against the 10 men Rebels at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Eoin Toal netted his first goal of the season on 22 minutes as he steered the ball past Mark McNulty from Jamie McDonagh's free-kick.

Conor McCormack was shown a second yellow card on 80 minutes for fouling Barry McNamee inside the penalty area.

McDonagh's resultant spotkick was saved superbly by Mark McNulty but the winger made amends in the final minute of the match as he drilled the ball low into the corner to seal the win.

It was a first win in three matches for City who closed to within three points of second placed Bohemians who they meet at Brandywell on Monday night.

Goalscorer, Eoin Toal rises above Darragh Rainsford to win this header.

Cork meanwhile have now gone three matches without scoring a goal and are worryingly without a win in eight league games.

Ciaran Harkin had given Derry a boost as he passed a pre-match fitness test, however the game too early for the injured Ally Gilchrist and Adrian Delap who missed out.

Declan Devine made two changes from the team which drew in Waterford with Harkin coming in for Gerardo Bruna and Patrick McClean replacing Josh Kerr at centre half.

John Caulfield also made just the two changes from Easter Monday's stalemate with Sligo Rovers as Daire O'Connor and Darragh Rainsford replaced Graham Cummins and Gary Comerford who both dropped to the bench.

The Candy Stripes came into the match boasting a dreadful record against the Rebels with no wins in their last 10 meetings.

It was the 101st league meeting between the sides with Cork winning 43 of those previous clashes!

It was a lacklustre start to the match but Derry created the game's opening chance on seven minutes.

After a driving run from Eoin Toal, the Armagh man found Jamie McDonagh in space on the right and when his cross was deflected, Junior attempted the overhead at the near post but missed his kick.

McDonagh was fouled by Griffin 25 yards from goal but ex-Cork man, McNamee curled his free-kick high over the bar from a promising position on 20 minutes.

Conor McCormack brought Ogedi-Uzokwe to ground two minutes later from the other side of the penalty area.

This time McDonagh clipped the ball towards the back post and Toal was allowed to drift in unchallenged and found the net with his outstretched foot for his second senior goal. It was the first shot on target by either team!

Derry were bossing the ball but Daire O'Connor flashed a shot well wide of the target on 36 minutes from a rare Cork attack.

Ogedi-Uzokwe dispossessed Garry Buckley deep inside the Cork half and when he found Harkin his shot from the left side of the penalty area was saved comfortably by Mark McNulty.

McDonagh swung a superb ball in from the left flank and Cole was unable to get a touch before McNulty and Dan Casey managed to clear the danger with Parkhouse lurking.

The Rebels had their first shot on target on 58 minutes. Buckley took the ball off the toes of Harkin before charging forward and, with options either side,the midfielder went for goal from 25 yards and Peter Cherrie turned it around the post.

Rainsford found himself in acres of space outside the Derry penalty area and his deflected shot was gathered by Cherrie as the game opened up.

Cork came so close to the equaliser on 70 minutes from Rainsford's corner kick as Cherrie misjudged the flight of the ball and Conor McCarthy's header at the far post needed to be cleared off the line by Harkin.

Darren Cole burst forward from the City defence before trying his luck from 20 yards and McNulty needed to turn it behind at full stretch.

Derry were searching for the insurance goal and when McNamee played a one-two with Ogedi-Uzokwe, the former Cork City midfielder was brought crashing to the ground by McCormack.

Referee, Robert Harvey pointed to the spot and flashed a second yellow card to McCormack as Cork went down to 10 men.

Up stepped McDonagh to take the spotkick with 10 minutes to go but his drilled effort was saved by McNulty low to the keeper's right before Ogedi-Uzokwe blasted the rebound wide.

Straight up the other end James Tilly tested Cherrie with a shot from distance and the City keeper put it behind for a corner.

Derry had as great chance to seal the points with three minutes to go as Harkin sent Parkhouse clear and the striker squared the ball to Ogedi-Uzokwe who was free inside the area but he delayed his shot and Casey got back to get the tackle in.

City finally netted a second goal in the final minute of the game as Harkin laid it back to McDonagh on the edge of the box and he drilled it low into the bottom corner.

Derry City: P. Cherrie; D. Cole, P. McClean, E. Toal, C. Coll; J. McDonagh, G. Sloggett, C. Harkin, J. Ogedi-Uzokwe; B. McNamee; D. Parkhouse (E. Stokes 90); Subs Not Used - N. Gartside, J. Kerr, S. McNamee, E. Tweed, G. Bruna, C. McDermott,

Cork City: M. McNulty; C. McCarthy, S. McLoughlin, D. Casey, S. Griffin; G. Buckley, J. Tilley, C. McCormack; D. O'Connor (D. Smith h-t), D. Rainsford, K. Sheppard (D. Crowley 82); Subs Not Used - T. Ryan, C. Horgan, G. Cummings, K. O'Connor, G. Comerford.

Referee - Robert Harvey.