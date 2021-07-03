Derry City's David Parkhouse holds talks with Ballymena United

It’s believed the big frontman has held talks on Thursday with Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey, while Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin along with Glentoran and Linfield are all thought to be keen to sign the Strabane man.

While the Braidmen seem to be in the box seat having agreed a fee with Derry, it’s thought the Reds, the Glens and the Blues will also meet City’s asking price for the frontman.

However Ballymena have already mixed it with the ‘big boys’ and came out victorious this year when they managed to keep highly rated striker Shay McCartan despite a host of other clubs having held talks with the former Northern Ireland forward.

Derry City striker David Parkhouse.

Nevertheless champions Linfield, who have been linked with a move for Dundalk centre-forward Pat Hoban, will be looking for attacking options after frontmen Shayne Lavery, Andy Waterworth and Joel Cooper all left the club at the end of the campaign.

Parkhouse, who only this season signed a three year deal with the Brandywell club, was on the bench and didn’t come on in last night’s first home success of the campaign over Waterford.

Goals from debutante Evan McLaughlin and Joe Thomson sealed Ruaidhri Higgins’ first win at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium and with recent signings Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Jamie McGonigle both featuring, Parkhouse’s days with the club looked to be numbered.

The 21-year-old, who during his first spell with the Candy Stripes under Declan Devine’s stewardship netted an impressive 19 goals and added five assists in 39 appearances in 2019, has failed to reproduce the form which earned him a place in the PFAI Team of the Year in his debut season.