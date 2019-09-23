Diarmuid O’Carroll takes up coaching role with Scottish Premeirship side

Diarmuid OCarroll is Motherwells new Under 18s manager.
Former Cliftonville and Crusaders striker Diarmuid O’Carroll has been appointed Motherwell’s new Under 18s manager.

The 32-year-old replaces Darren O’Dea, who left for Celtic earlier this month.

“I’m really happy to be at Motherwell,” O’Carroll told the Motherwell website.

“I’m joining a great coaching staff and I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“Once the opportunity arose, I knew it was one I wanted to take. This club has an exceptional pedigree of developing young talent, and I hope to play my part in helping the next generation come through.”

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson added: “Diarmuid is an excellent addition and we are very much looking forward to working with him.

“We conducted a robust process with the appointment, which included a practical session on the park with our players, and we are excited by what he can bring to the group.”

Most recently, as well as been a UEFA B licence coach educator, O’Carroll has been working in Las Vegas.