Diarmuid O’Carroll takes up coaching role with Scottish Premeirship side

Former Cliftonville and Crusaders striker Diarmuid O’Carroll has been appointed Motherwell’s new Under 18s manager.

The 32-year-old replaces Darren O’Dea, who left for Celtic earlier this month.

“I’m really happy to be at Motherwell,” O’Carroll told the Motherwell website.

“I’m joining a great coaching staff and I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“Once the opportunity arose, I knew it was one I wanted to take. This club has an exceptional pedigree of developing young talent, and I hope to play my part in helping the next generation come through.”

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson added: “Diarmuid is an excellent addition and we are very much looking forward to working with him.

“We conducted a robust process with the appointment, which included a practical session on the park with our players, and we are excited by what he can bring to the group.”

Most recently, as well as been a UEFA B licence coach educator, O’Carroll has been working in Las Vegas.