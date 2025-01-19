Different kind of performance pleases Declan Caddell as Crusaders end three-match losing run with victory at the Coleraine Showgrounds
The hosts created all the early openings on the north coast as Matthew Shevlin was twice denied by an inspired Jonny Tuffey, before the veteran stopper then showed his reflexes to keep out Connor Murray's free-kick.
Whilst keeping out Coleraine at end, the men from the Shore Road showed their killer instinct at the other as Jacob Blaney headed in from Ross Clarke's free-kick on 35 minutes.
The Bannsiders enjoyed large spells of possession after the break and hit the woodwork on two occasions but failed to somehow find the back of the net, which was punished by Caddell's men on the counter-attack as Josh O'Connor teed up Harry Jewitt-White to convert from close range at the death.
It now means Crusaders have played Coleraine four times in all competitions this season and won every one of them.
On the victory, Caddell beamed: "Coleraine are a really, really good side but a result like that was coming over the last few weeks.
"The boys have been putting it in and it would have been easy for the players after the disappointment of Tuesday night (BetMcLean Cup semi-final loss to Glentoran) to feel sorry for themselves and fold.
"They didn't and they gave everything. We had a mirror of that on Tuesday night and they delivered that over 90 minutes today. That's the standard set.
"It's a new changing room but you've some experienced heads in there like Philip Lowry, Jordan Forsythe and Jonny Tuffey, and then a number of younger players who are playing their first year of Irish League football.
"They are slowly but surely learning that and the demands the players put on themselves."
Caddell had special words of praise for former Northern Ireland international Jonny Tuffey, who pulled off a number of fine saves on the Ballycastle Road, before Jewitt-White sealed the deal late on.
"Jonny massively kept us in the game today,” he reflected.
"He made a great save from a 1v1 in the first half and then in the second half he was coming to collect crosses and he had that bit of everything today, which we needed.
"We needed our big characters to step up and he was one who definitely did.
"The other boys might get the headlines in terms of the goals but he stood out for me.
"Tuesday took a big toll on the players and we had to make those changes and get some fresh legs on.
"Thankfully, they were able to combine and I brought Josh (O'Connor) to the club because of the blistering pace he has.
"He showed that in abundance during that attack, he did all the hard work and Harry Jewitt-White made up great ground to seal the victory.
"Were we at our best today? Probably not, far from it. But it was a different type of performance and I prefer those far more."
