Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Declan Caddell acknowledged his Crusaders team rode their luck at stages but stepped up when it really mattered as they banked a 2-0 win at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts created all the early openings on the north coast as Matthew Shevlin was twice denied by an inspired Jonny Tuffey, before the veteran stopper then showed his reflexes to keep out Connor Murray's free-kick.

Whilst keeping out Coleraine at end, the men from the Shore Road showed their killer instinct at the other as Jacob Blaney headed in from Ross Clarke's free-kick on 35 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bannsiders enjoyed large spells of possession after the break and hit the woodwork on two occasions but failed to somehow find the back of the net, which was punished by Caddell's men on the counter-attack as Josh O'Connor teed up Harry Jewitt-White to convert from close range at the death.

Crusaders boss Declan Caddell shows his appreciation to Jacob Blaney after the full-time whistle at the Coleraine Showgrounds

It now means Crusaders have played Coleraine four times in all competitions this season and won every one of them.

On the victory, Caddell beamed: "Coleraine are a really, really good side but a result like that was coming over the last few weeks.

"The boys have been putting it in and it would have been easy for the players after the disappointment of Tuesday night (BetMcLean Cup semi-final loss to Glentoran) to feel sorry for themselves and fold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They didn't and they gave everything. We had a mirror of that on Tuesday night and they delivered that over 90 minutes today. That's the standard set.

"It's a new changing room but you've some experienced heads in there like Philip Lowry, Jordan Forsythe and Jonny Tuffey, and then a number of younger players who are playing their first year of Irish League football.

"They are slowly but surely learning that and the demands the players put on themselves."

Caddell had special words of praise for former Northern Ireland international Jonny Tuffey, who pulled off a number of fine saves on the Ballycastle Road, before Jewitt-White sealed the deal late on.

"Jonny massively kept us in the game today,” he reflected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He made a great save from a 1v1 in the first half and then in the second half he was coming to collect crosses and he had that bit of everything today, which we needed.

"We needed our big characters to step up and he was one who definitely did.

"The other boys might get the headlines in terms of the goals but he stood out for me.

"Tuesday took a big toll on the players and we had to make those changes and get some fresh legs on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully, they were able to combine and I brought Josh (O'Connor) to the club because of the blistering pace he has.

"He showed that in abundance during that attack, he did all the hard work and Harry Jewitt-White made up great ground to seal the victory.