Dion Charles has desire for more after opening Northern Ireland goal account

Dion Charles wants to be Northern Ireland’s next goalscoring hero after getting off the mark in Thursday’s 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over San Marino.

By Ian Parker, PA
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:49 GMT- 2 min read

The 27-year-old, earning his 14th cap but making only his second start, translated his club form with Bolton onto the international stage as he scored in either half. He opened his account by poking home Conor Washington’s low ball in the 24th minute, then stooped to head in a Jamal Lewis cross 10 minutes into the second half.

By the hour mark, the 1,000 travelling Northern Ireland fans had substituted his name for Will Grigg’s in the famous reworking of Gala’s ‘Freed From Desire’ that became a hit at Euro 2016.

“It’s a great song,” Charles said. “That was Will Grigg’s song in the Euros and that could be mine in the next Euros if we qualify.”

Northern Ireland’s Dion Charles with his man of the match award after defeating San Marino in Thursday night’s UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier at the San Marino Stadium.
Charles has travelled a long road to get to this point. Released by Blackpool as a teenager, he worked his way up through non-league football via stops at Fylde and Skelmersdale United and Halifax among others, but is now getting his rewards.

With 18 goals in 42 appearances for Bolton this season, he came into this window in form and took his chance when offered it by Michael O’Neill.

“I’m confident in my own ability, I’ve said that before,” he said.

“I feel that when I’m selected, I’m ready. Luckily the gaffer has come in and given me a chance, and I’ve repaid him. That’s my second start and two goals, so I’m looking forward to the future…

“They say you wait for a bus for ages and then two come along at once. Hopefully it continues with me scoring – but the most important thing was getting the three points and starting the campaign off the right way. Now we’ve a good game on Sunday to look forward to.”

While Charles took pride in a striker’s finish for the first goal, he admitted the second was perhaps not his best.

“I don’t score many headers either,” he said. “I think I might have closed my eyes after it’s come off my head. I didn’t really see it [go in], I just heard everybody going mad, so I ran off celebrating with all the boys. Great feeling.”

